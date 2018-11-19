St. Helena youth soccer wrapped up another successful year earlier this November.
Not one, but two Under 10 teams took the Championship Title in the World Cup Tournament held in Napa on Nov. 3-4.
It was a sweep for the U10 boys and girls. The U10 boys team, named Team Panthers and coached by Kristin Ashley and Jason Loring, scored 25 goals throughout the weekend and only had 2 goals scored on them.
Coach Kristin was particularly impressed at how dedicated and committed boys were.
"They really played from their heart with solid teamwork,” she said.
The girls team showed up no less competitive. On day one of the tournament, the girls lost just one game but rallied and beat the team they lost to in the final championship match on Sunday.
Audrey Anderson made the game winning goal, as the teams were tied at 0-0 in the first half. The U10 Girls team is coached by Israel Torres, who is eager to keep the girls playing.
St. Helena U10 soccer players play an eight-week season against teams in Calistoga, Angwin, St Helena, and Napa. All of St Helena’s Youth Soccer teams are coached by volunteer parents.