LAKEPORT- The return to the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs was short lived for the St. Helena boys basketball team.
The No. 14-seeded Saints fell 58-39 to No. 3-seeded Clear Lake at Clear Lake High School on Wednesday night, bringing an end to the Saints' season. St. Helena worked until the final buzzer, but a 16-4 run to start the third quarter ended any chance for the upset.
“The kids played their hearts out. Clear Lake is a very talent and an athletic team,” St. Helena coach Jim Gamble said. “There was a reason they were 24-2 went 14-0 in league and were the No. 3 seed in Division 5. They are a really skilled basketball team. We had the jitters early and we got close in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough.”
St. Helena (13-13, 8-6) hung tough in the first quarter, with each side struggling to find their shot. There was no scoring for the first three minutes of the game.
The Saints, like most of the season, were at a height and weight disadvantage. The largest player on the St. Helena roster is Connor Virnig, a 6-foot-3 sophomore. The Cardinals are a load to deal with, as 6-foot-3 330-pound TJ Talamoni-Marcks and the 6-foot-6 NCL I League MVP Jaron Mertle, roam the paint.
Talamoni-Marcks was a force in the first half for the Cardinals (25-2). The senior bullied his way to near a double-double. The Cardinals picked up more rebounds in the first half than the Saints did in the whole game and they finished the game with a 58 to 27 rebounding margin.
“We were at physiological disadvantage every single game, but our kids just battled,” Gamble said. “You watch Nick Jeworowski and Caleb Granados inside just banging it out with bigger players even if they have six inches and 100 pounds on them. It is just so hard when you are at such a large size disadvantage in height and in weight.”
The hosts grabbed a 17-7 lead after the first quarter with a late burst in the frame that gave them their 10-point lead. Darius Ford was clutch for the Cardinals all evening, as the junior guard finished with a game-high 19 points.
The Saints narrowed the Cardinals advantage late in the second quarter to seven points with 1.6 seconds left before the halftime break. But Rodrigo Lupercio answered with a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to put the Cardinals back up 10 at halftime. The near-capacity 700 seat gymnasium went berserk after the shot.
Mertle took over the workload for Talamoni-Marcks in the second half and the junior showed why he has been such a trouble to deal with all this season. Mertle scored 11 points and pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds. The Cardinals went on a 16-4 run and cruised for most of the second half. Mertle only played a couple minutes in the final quarter. Caleb Granados led the way for the Saints in defeat with a team-high 11 points.
“The third quarter has been our bugaboo this season. They weren’t shooting well, but their offensive rebounding in the third and fourth quarters killed us,” Gamble said. “They had so many second chance, third and fourth chances for points. They’re big, they’re long and we just had a tough time. Our kids tried hard, but it seemed like every offensive rebound was going their way.”
The Saints only lose two seniors from the strong young group in Nick Jeworowski and Christian Iano. The two were a key part of this year’s team and were strong mentors for the young team. Jeworowski finished with five points and Iano ended with six points and two rebounds. Key returners for the Saints will be junior Jonathan Gamble, sophomore Fawad Muhammad, junior Collin Darrall, junior Jake Mendes
And junior Caleb Jeske.
“I can’t say enough about Nick and Christian this season. They haven’t had much success at St. Helena high school, but heading into their season year as the lone two seasons they embraced the sophomore and juniors on the varsity team,” Gamble said. “They played huge leadership roles for the team and they inspired their teammates with just their passion and enthusiasm for the game. The way they play with so much heart and so much desire. The other kids just feed off that. Without their leadership we wouldn’t have gotten to the playoffs.”