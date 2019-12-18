To prepare for the 2019-20 basketball season, St. Helena High boys varsity basketball head coach Jim Gamble put in some extra work this offseason in an unlikely place: Las Vegas.
No, the second-year head coach was not hitting the slots or lounging by the pool during this May getaway, but was instead soaking up all the basketball knowledge he could from several of the sport’s best at the Nike Championship Basketball Camp.
The lineup featured legendary college coaches such as UConn women’s head coach Geno Auriemma and University of North Carolina men’s head coach Roy Williams, to name a few. While Gamble and new JV boys head coach Rob Grace found every speaker they heard enlightening, they gravitated to one in particular.
That was Kelly Graves, the head coach of the Oregon women’s basketball team.
“The college women’s basketball game, I think, is a lot more comparable to the high school boys game than the men’s college game,” Gamble explained recently. “Graves ran some of the drills that he does in practice and they were phenomenal, so we incorporated some of those into our practices. But he also has a continuity offense that he runs that we think is a really good fit with our kids, so we’re running that.”
With this new approach in mind, the Saints have found some early success in their 2019-20 campaign. Despite losing two key seniors to graduation in Christian Iano and first-team All-North Central League I selection Nick Jeworowski, the Saints have reloaded with a veteran-heavy roster that also features some bright young talent.
After their runner-up finish in Cloverdale High’s John McMillan Holiday Classic this past weekend, the Saints are 6-4 with one nonleague game remaining against Berean Christian on Dec. 30.
Out of the 12 players on this year’s team, 11 are upperclassmen – the lone exception being freshman Will Meyer, who was recently called up from the JV team. Seven of those 11 upperclassmen are seniors Collin Darrall, Jake Mendes, Jonathan Gamble, Caleb Granados, Caleb Jeske, Jawad Muhammad and Mason Marquez. The other four are juniors Fawad Muhammad, Emmet Bowen, George Cutting and Will Garret.
“We’re going to lean on everyone,” Jim Gamble said. “We have seven seniors, but they don’t have a ton of basketball experience. ... So we’ll be leaning heavily on the underclassmen to help us out, especially on the offensive end, but defensively as well.”
The Saints opened their season with wins over St. Vincent, 50-38, and El Molino, 51-46, with a loss to San Domenico, 69-33, sandwiched in there. They then went 1-2 in their own Sutter Home tournament, beating John Swett, 62-49, in the first round before falling to Roseland University Prep, 57-48, and Fortuna, 68-55, to finish the weekend.
But in the week that followed, the Saints went 3-1, with wins over Winters, 55-35, Del Norte, 58-39, and St. Bernard’s, 68-56, with the latter two coming in first two rounds of the Cloverdale tournament. Their lone loss last week came to Cloverdale, 60-46, in the championship game of that tournament.
Fawad Muhammad has taken a big step this season and emerged as the Saints’ top offensive weapon, averaging 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on 46% shooting from the field. He’s also been one of the team’s top defensive players, averaging team highs in steals (1.8), blocks (0.6) and deflections (2.6) per game.
“He’s just relentless out there,” Jim Gamble said. “He’s not a ballhog. When the shots are there, he’s taking them and going hard to the basket. He’s also grabbing a bunch of offensive rebounds and is really aggressive in transition. There’s always a hand in his face, but he has this uncanny ability to create just enough separation to get his shot off.”
Fawad’s production has been a pleasant surprise for Jim Gamble and the Saints. The coach knew his team would need to replace the rebounding, scoring and defense they lost to graduation, and so far Fawad and others have answered the call.
They may also lack size, but the production of Cutting, Jeske and Granados inside has been a promising sign as St. Helena prepares to enter what should be an extremely tough NCL I, where 10 of the 16 all-league players from a year ago return.
One of the biggest factors that will make or break the Saints this year is valuing possessions and using defense to create more offensive opportunities, Jim Gamble said.
“In order to compete well, we’re going to have to get those extra possessions,” he said. “We also really need to learn how to finish games. We’re doing a lot of things really well, but there are things we’re going to spend a lot of time working on over the holidays.”
The Saints will have two weeks off until their game against Berean Christian, after which they’ll open league play Jan. 3. The NCL I will test them early as they face Clear Lake, Middletown, Cloverdale and Fort Bragg in their first four games.
“That’s going to be a tough start to league, so we have to be hitting on all cylinders going into it in order to give ourselves a chance at a postseason spot,” Jim Gamble said.