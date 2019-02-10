The St. Helena boys basketball team qualified for the Division 5 North Coast Section playoffs on Sunday, earning a matchup with a familiar foe in the first round.
The Saints were named the 14 seed will face Clear Lake, the three seed, in the first round at Clear Lake High School on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Saints went 13-12 overall this season and 8-6 in the North Central League I. They faced the Cardinal (24-2, 14-0 NCL I) twice already this season, both in league play. They dropped the first game 59-32 on Jan. 14 and then their second 72-61 on Feb. 1.
Tipoff for Wednesday's game is 7 p.m.