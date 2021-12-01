St. Helena Boys Basketball: Saints to host tourney after overtime loss

The St. Helena High boys basketball team goes into its Sutter Home Invitational this weekend with a 1-1 record after dropping a 57-52 overtime contest to visiting Winters on Tuesday night.

Will Meyer led the Saints with 20 points, including their only 2 points in the four-minute extra period.

Charlie Carpy scored 11, Josh Johnson 8, Grayson Ittig 7, Micah Marquez 5, and Ethan Drumm 1.

Ittig had St. Helena’s only 3-pointer.

Winters was playing its season opener but had three players from a football team that had lost in the Northern Section playoffs 2½ weeks before. They included David Reyes (21 points) and Matt Moore (12), who combined for 11 of the Warriors 12 3-pointers. Moore threw for 2,524 yards and 19 touchdowns for the football team and Reyes was one of his receivers.

Also scoring for the Warriors were Marcus Lopez (13), football lineman Logan Crabtree (8) and Tye Singh (3), who had a 3-pointer.

Winters led 14-6 after one quarter but it was 20-20 at halftime, 31-30 after three quarters, and 52-52 at the end of regulation.

“It was just a great game, the first overtime game we’ve played in a long time,” Saints head coach Jim Gamble said. “We had a lot of kids who were away for Thanksgiving vacation and had one practice, and they came back and they played their hearts out. But you could tell that their legs were a little tired. A lot of our shots came up short.

“Normally we’re a good 3-point shooting team, but not tonight. We work a lot on our shooting. We take a lot of shots in practice; we have a lot of different shooting drills. But we had only about five kids for each practice during the break, and then we had four more who showed up today. I think we have 3-4 more who are showing up tomorrow (Wednesday) for the first time, football players who are finally getting healed up after their last game on Saturday.”

Henry Dixon is the only St. Helena football player who was on the varsity the last time the Saints played basketball, in 2019-20, but a few others were on the junior varsity that year. All St. Helena sports were canceled in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be a big help to get our football players back,” Gamble said. “A lot of our kids are playing out of position, so our football players will give us more tenacity, more strength inside, and a lot of help rebounding.”

The Sutter Home Invitational at St. Helena opened Thursday with first-round games between Credo and Healdsburg at 4 p.m., Cornerstone Christian and Sonoma Academy at 5:30 p.m., Roseland University Prep and John Swett at 7 p.m., and St. Helena and Fortuna at 8:30 p.m.

Healdsburg has a 6-foot-8 center, senior Graham McDonald.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.