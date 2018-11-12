On Sunday, Saint Helena Carpy cheer team performed on the big stage at the JAMZ Capitol City Championship in Sacramento. The team took third place in their division, which qualifies them for Youth Nationals in Las Vegas from Jan. 25-27.
The team was led by head coach Marina Montelli who has been coaching cheer for eight years. Carpy cheer was started three years ago and has grown tremendously since. Some of the girls have never done cheer before, others are returning athletes, but had never performed at a cheer competition.
The members of the team are Aurora Canfield, Eileen Alfaro, Natalie Alfaro, Nachelle Blansette, Frances Harvey, Penny Hoffmeister, Isabella Jimenez, Malia Lund, Gia Montelli, Juliette Parker, Leila Brown, Mackenzie Blakeley, Abril Martinez Torres, Jitzell Legorreta, Josselyn Legorreta.