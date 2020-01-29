Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and the St. Helena City Council awarded a proclamation Tuesday honoring the “outstanding accomplishments” of cross-country champ Harper McClain. The St. Helena High School junior won the Division 5 California State Cross Country Championship in Fresno last fall. “Every endeavor/challenge/try-out Harper has chosen to take on has been 100% her idea; driven only by her desire to challenge herself,” the proclamation states. “Her parents, family and coaches have always been there to support her, but it has always been all her. And when faced with adversity, she meets it head on.”
