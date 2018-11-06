The St. Helena cross country team wrapped up its regular season at the Coastal Mountain Conference district meet in Willits on Monday. The boys team finished the team competition in eighth place out of 13 teams with 220 points, while the girls team did record any points and was not in the top six teams that scored.
St. Helena junior Jordan Reilly finished ninth in the boys 5,000-meter race with a time of 18 minutes, 18 seconds. Freshmen Alejandro Guzman and Will Peterson finished 48th and 49th, respectively, with identical times of 21:53.25. Freshman Jasper Henry (51st, 22:08.46), junior Holden Smith (71st, 24:31.28), freshman Logan Uhlig (78th, 24:54.58) and freshman Max Cline (79th, 25:13.50) rounded out the finisher for the St. Helena boys.
On the girls side, sophomore Jade Schlatter paced the way for the Saints with her 14th place finish of the 5,000-meter course in 24:30.71.Freshman Fiona Crowley finished 25th in 25:58.83 while sophomore Sienna Beringer cross the lined in 30:49.45 for 61st place.
All times were season bests for the Saints, according to athletic.net.
Rincon Valley Christian had runners in the boys race finish second, fifth and seventh to claim the boys championship with 42 points. On the girls side, Middletown had the second- and third-place finishers as well as the ninth- and eighth-place finishers to claim the girls title with 38 points, holding off Rincon Valley Christian (47 points).
The North Coast Section meet is next on the docket for the Saints. The meet will be held Nov. 17 at Hayward High School. The deadline for the application for entries to the section meet is Nov. 11.