St. Helena Cross Country: Saints dominate first home meet

The St. Helena High boys cross country team was the only one of the four in the field that had the minimum five runners needed to post a team score, as the Saints dominated the home meet at Bothe State Park.

Cleo McClain, who has his sights set on the state meet, led the way on the 2.95-mile course with a winning time of 17 minutes, 30 seconds.

“That’s with falling,” the junior said. “It was a little-time fall, but a little bit spooky because you never know when you fall. You might hurt something, but it wasn't too bad.

"I hope to go under 17 minutes next time here," he added, going on to describe the course. "It starts with a steady downhill, curves around a cemetery, then there's a steep increase, and a downhill, a really long climb in the middle mile, which is tough, but then you get the reward of a downhill to the finish."

Pacific Union College Prep’s Colin Russ was second in 19:50. St. Helena’s other six runners were Justice Penterman (third in 20:19), Diego Sanchez (fourth in 20:21), Andrew Hileman (seventh in 23:29), Hugo Sanchez (10th in 23:54), William Joy (13th in 25:41) and Weston Staid (14th in 27:07).

In the girls race, St. Helena had four of the nine runners in the race but needed one more to post a team score. So no team won.