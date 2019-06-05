Spencer Nelson came to the plate with the bases loaded, with two outs in the top of the sixth inning in the Upper Valley Majors Little League Championship Game.
The Giants trailed the Eagles by three runs and the younger brother of St. Helena high school baseball star Stacy Nelson looked to complete the do-or-die rally. Spencer Nelson took the second pitch he saw from Eagles pitcher Sam Beck and blasted a screaming line drive heading for the fence in left field of Crane West Field.
Unfortunately for the Giants, Cameron Beeker had different plans for the outcome of the championship.
The Eagles' left fielder ran backwards at full steam and jumped into the air to make a spectacular catch near the wall for the final out the game, sealing the win and Majors Championship for his team in a 12-9 win over the Giants in the winner-take-all game Saturday at Crane Park.
“I was just thinking ‘I have to catch this for my team. They are counting on me right now,’” Beeker said.
“I was really confident in our defense and I trust them a lot. With Cameron getting that game-winning catch, it just feels great,” Beck said. “We have been working on pop flies all year. Early in the year we were very bad at it. I knew he was going to catch it the minute he hit it.”
This was the third game between the two teams for the postseason tournament, with the Giants forcing the winner-take-all game three after a 10-5 victory in seven innings on Thursday.
On Saturday, the Giants opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. They took a 1-0 lead when Charlie Blaum scored on a passed ball. But Eagles starting pitcher Thomas Heil limited the damage and escaped the first without allowing another run.
The Eagles responded in their half of the first. Julian Robledo came in to score early in the frame on an RBI hit from Heil. The Eagles added two more runs when Adam Herdell singled to score Beck and Heil, giving the home team a 3-1 lead after the first inning.
The Giants got a run back in the second on an Alex Strofs RBI, making it 3-2, and then went on to take a 4-3 lead in the third thanks to a Joaquin Villegas RBI single that scored Blaum and an RBI double from Angus Dann that scored Ray.
The Eagles answered with force in the bottom of the third to reclaim the lead. RBI hits from Herdell and Caiden Taylor gave the Eagles a 5-4 lead before a passed ball and fielder’s choice netted them two more runs, making it 7-4.
“I think the key was the keep the kids under composure,” Eagles coach Joe Herdell said. “We let them know that a couple runs don’t matter and just continue to get outs. That was the biggest key. If they stuck with it and just got one out at a time we would win this game.”
The back-and-forth scoring continued in the fourth when the Giants cut into the deficit once again. Nelson delivered his first RBI of the game with an RBI double to make it 7-5. Ray then drew a walk and Villegas hit a sacrifice fly that scored Blaum to make it 7-6.
While the Giants were within striking distance, every one of their rallies was countered by one from the Eagles, who broke the game open in their half of the fourth.
With two outs in the frame, Heil drew a walk and Beck notched a double into centerfield. Just like the third inning, Adam Herdell hit a ground ball and Heil beat out the throw at the plate to score. Taylor then plated two runs with a single into right field, giving the Eagles a 10-6 lead. Taylor scored on a pass ball not long after to give his team an 11-6 lead.
Both teams traded runs in the fifth to send the game to the final inning at 12-7.
Down to their final three outs, the Giants gave their all in a last-ditch rally. They scored two runs, cutting the Eagles lead to 12-9 and threatened for more until Beeker’s leaping catch ended the game with the bases loaded.
“We knew that Spencer (Nelson) could hit the ball, he has been doing it all season. He got everything he could have out of that one and we happen to be in the right position,” Joe Herdell said. “A kid backed up on it and made a good stab at it and it ended up in his glove. It’s just incredibly, nothing more to it. Just a catch of fate.”
For the Giants, Adam Herdell led the way, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a game-high four RBIs, while Taylor followed suit with a 2-for-2, three-RBI day. Sam Beck added two doubles in a 2-for-3 performance and scored three runs. Heil was also 1-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.