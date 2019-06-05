St. Helena High’s football program concluded spring practice last Thursday, May 30 at the high school.
Following last Thursday’s practice, Saints’ varsity defensive coordinator Steve Vargas said he and the entire coaching staff were pleased with the progress made by the players in their five days of practice over the past two weeks, adding that they are looking forward to the start of summer workouts and practice which begin on June 10.
“Basically, what we’re trying to do this year is correct all the things that we didn’t do well last year,” Vargas said, recalling the brief conversation he had with the players following last Thursday’s practice. “And we need to have all the kids participate in everything that we do. We’re going to practice with the JVs (this summer and next season). So there (are) a lot of new things that we’re going to do, but we’re trying to correct the errors from last year”
Vargas, who will be entering his third season as a member of the varsity coaching staff this fall, said he and the entire coaching staff are pleased with where the program is in the process of preparing for the 2019 season.
The Saints open the campaign Aug. 23 against St. Patrick-St. Vincent High of Vallejo.
Vargas said 7-on-7 competitions are not high on the coaching staff’s list of priorities this summer but he added the Saints might have an occasional game or two and that head varsity coach Brandon Farrell is exploring the possibly of having the team compete in a tournament possibly in July. But as of this writing, no decisions have been made.
Vargas said the primary focus for him and the Saints’ defensive unit this summer is to get better at stopping the run and address its biggest weakness in 2018: giving up big plays in long-yardage situations, especially on second and third down.
Vargas said he thought the Saints were playing good defense at the end of last season and hopes to build on that foundation in 2019.
To that end, Vargas said his goal for the summer, as well as next season, is to continue to help the players improve in all aspects of the game.
But Vargas added that for the team to reach its full potential in 2019 each player must also take responsibility for self improvement.
“The mental part of the game, the preparation, they have to do on their own,” Vargas said. “They have to watch the film. Coaches can do so much, but then (the players) have to take it on themselves to go home and actually study their opponent and not to outsmart them but to be aware of our weaknesses and their weaknesses and how we are going to attack one another and just be students of the game.”