St. Helena High’s football program opened spring practice last week at the high school.
Under the direction of varsity head coach Brandon Farrell and his assistant coaches, the Saints spent May 22 and May 23 going through a series of offensive, defensive and conditioning drills with an emphasis on proper technique, execution and alignment.
“Our main objective is to get the kids ready for the summer so they can be leaders when the freshmen come out (in August), get our schemes (on offense and defense) in, and to be able to work on some of the little things that will make us successful in the season,” Farrell said following practice last Thursday.
Farrell added that due to a number of factors he and his coaching staff decided to conclude spring practice this week with just five or possibly six practices under the players’ belt rather than the allowed allotment of 10.
Farrell, who will begin his twelfth year on the Saints’ sideline this fall, said he was not worried about having to cut spring practice short, choosing instead to see this as the start of a long process which will hopefully conclude in late November with a deep playoff run.
“We’re a long way away from being real good,” Farrell said. “But by the same token I really like the direction and what some of the kids are bringing to practice for sure.”
Farrell said he was especially impressed by the players’ collective level of commitment to each other as well as keen attention to detail in the opening days of spring practice.
And while Farrell acknowledged the Saints varsity squad lacks depth at the moment with just 16 players on the projected 2019 roster, he was quick to add the team appears to have two ingredients essential for success in ample supply.
“The kids that we have are super talented. I mean I’m really excited about the talent level of a lot of our kids” Farrell explained. “There is talent everywhere.”
Farrell also cited intelligence as a strength of his team and in fact the entire program in 2019.
“The whole team is extremely intelligent, and hats off to the parents of these kids because they’ve raised good kids and they care about learning and care about doing well.”