The St. Helena High School football team’s playoff game at Salesian-Richmond is being postponed for the second time, CIF North Coast Section Commissioner Gil Lemmon confirmed on Sunday.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, the second-round NCS playoff game had already been postponed to Monday due to air quality concerns stemming from the Camp Fire burning in Butte County, over 100 miles away.
No new date for the game has been set yet.
“The air quality doesn’t look good,” Lemmon said, adding that the NCS was “probably” going to postpone more games in the area.
The Mercury News reported on Saturday that poor air quality will affect the Bay Area at least through Monday.
Lemmon said that the NCS is hoping to make a decision about rescheduling games by Monday morning but said that they were “just playing it day-by-day.”
Lemmon also brought up the possibility of getting the NCS' executive committee involved in potential rescheduling of games if postponements continue.