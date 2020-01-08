The St. Helena High varsity football program commemorated its 2019 campaign and recognized standout players at its annual awards banquet Sunday.
Head coach Brandon Farrell led the ceremony in the school's performing arts center. He took a detailed look back at the season and recognized each player on the team.
“I think that this was one of my top teams I’ve ever coached. I truly believe that,” Farrell said in his opening comments. “It’s kind of funny to say because we’ve had teams go 11-1, 12-2 and go to section finals, but I’d put this team up against any of those teams.”
The Saints went 9-3 overall and finished in a three-way tie for second place in the North Central League I with a 5-2 record. They started the season 5-0 with wins over St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 46-27, Sir Francis Drake, 52-0, Winters, 44-30, Kelseyville, 48-27, and Clear Lake, 47-14, before falling in consecutive weeks to Willits, 30-28, and Middletown, 20-6. They finished the regular season with three straight wins over Fort Bragg, 40-28, Cloverdale, 47-0, and Lower Lake, 54-29, to earn the No. 4 seed for the North Coast Section Division 7 playoffs.
They dispatched No. 5 seed St. Vincent, 44-22 in the first round to set up a rematch with Salesian, the top seed in NCS Division 7 and the team that had ended the Saints’ season in the 2018 playoffs. Unfortunately for the Saints, the Pride were once again too much and brought an end to St. Helena’s season in the semifinals, 49-14. Salesian went on to win not just the section title but also the Division 7 CIF State title, a fact that was not lost on Farrell.
“The fact of the matter is we ran into a great team,” Farrell said. “We ran into a state championship team.”
Before recognizing the players, Farrell took time to single out senior Lisa Butala, a student-coach who spent the last three seasons with the program attending every practice and relaying signs from the sideline during games.
You have free articles remaining.
“Three years ago she took on a challenge and said 'I really want to do this. I really want to be part of this.' By the end of it, she was giving out rocks with the coaches,” he said.
Butala said a few words of thanks to Farrell for giving her the chance to become a part of the staff, and talked about how much the past three years meant to her.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I didn’t know how long I was going to do it. But when I got that opportunity, I knew I had to take it and I’m so glad that I did. It has been one of the best experiences I could have ever asked for and I ended up loving it.”
Farrell then went one-by-one through the players in attendance, starting with the JV players who were called up late in the season. He then moved through each player in every class, providing comments, anecdotes and words of praise.
The ceremony ended with the watching of a 30-minute highlight reel from the season, shot, edited and produced by Benny Rabanal. Just prior to the playing of the video, Farrell doled out the team awards.
Presented with Coaches Awards, given to players who went and above and beyond for their team, were seniors Cody DiTomaso, Ryland Campos, Jake Mendes and Sergio Hernandez as well as junior George Cutting.
The last awards given out were for the Offensive and Defensive Most Valuable Players. Sophomore running back Ivan Robledo was named the Offensive MVP for his historic season, while Campos took home the Defensive MVP honors.