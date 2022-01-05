St. Helena Girls Basketball: Cupps lead Saints with double-figure nights

The St. Helena High girls basketball team fell to 0-2 in North Central League I play with a 63-35 loss to visiting Clear Lake on Tuesday night.

The Saints (1-8 overall) trailed 23-7 after one quarter, 40-17 at halftime and 57-27 after three quarters against the Cardinals (4-7, 1-1 NCL I).

Sofia Cupp led St. Helena with 14 points. Linnea Cupp added 10 points, Skylar Freutel six points, and Kenia Lagunas two points.

First-year head coach Leona Rexhepi said her team was short-handed.

“We were missing a lot of players due to being on vacations and winter break, but I think the girls played hard,” she said. “Sky and Sofia provided us great games. Sofia has been on a routine where every game she’s consistent with points and she’s providing a lot of offensive weapons, so we’re glad to have her.

“We were missing two post players and that affected us. The other team had all big players, so that made things kind of hard.”

It’s the Saints’ first season since 2019-20 and Rexhepi’s first season as a head coach.

“I’m going to push the girls to be their best. I’m not sure how much we can improve or what we can get better at going forward. We just have to keep working on it and see what happens next. We’re excited and motivated and I’m ready to prepare them for what it takes to win.”

The Saints were scheduled to continue league play by visiting Middletown on Wednesday before hosting Kelseyville on Friday and visiting Cloverdale on Jan. 11.

