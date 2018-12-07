Following a 47-41 loss at the hands of visiting Rio Vista on Thursday night in the opening round of the Lady Saints Invitational, the St. Helena girls basketball team bowed 39-17 to visiting Ferndale on Friday night in the second round of the tournament at St Helena High School.
The defeat dropped the Lady Saints to 2-3 on the season
The game was never in doubt as Ferndale (4-1) cruised to a commanding 17-4 halftime lead and never looked back.
Daphne Steele and Gabrielle Vega led the Saints’ offensive attack with four points each. Citlali Garcia scored three points while Lisa Lord, Zoey Long, and Marylu Rodriguez, who played despite an injured thumb, contributed two points apiece
Saints’ head coach Darol Smith also noted his team was short-handed on Friday as the team’s point guards, Jovana Rodriguez and Lauren Ridgeway, were both absent due to illness.
Following Friday’s contest, Smith praised his team for its determined effort, but acknowledged its offensive performance was a source of frustration for him and his team.
“The effort tonight was equally as good [as Thursday night],” Smith explained following Friday night’s contest. And when it came to discussing his team’s offensive performance Smith didn’t mince words. “We’re not a good shooting team anyway, but this is maybe our worst shooting game [of the season].”
Bryleigh Busick led Ferndale with a game-high 14 points. The Saints return to the floor Saturday to face Elsie Allen-Santa Rosa in the seventh place game. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. at St. Helena High School.