Kelseyville High’s varsity girls basketball team outscored host St. Helena High 39 -7 in the second half Friday night en route to a 74-28 victory in a North Central League I game at St. Helena High School. Grace Davidson led the Knights (9-6, 2-2 NCL I) with a game-high 28 points.
Saints’ head coach Darol Smith had nothing but praise for his squad. The Saints (4-11, 0-4 NCL I) led for much of the first quarter and matched the Knights intensity throughout the game’s opening 16 minutes despite trailing 35-21 at halftime.
“That’s the best we played all year. We played up to our potential,” Smith said about his team’s performance in the first half.
Smith added he was pleased with his team’s effort throughout the contest especially with the Knights’ height advantage.
“We couldn’t compete with their height. But I’m proud of the way we played and the effort put forth,” Smith said.
Jovana Rodriguez paced St. Helena on offense with 11 points. Andrea Hernandez scored six points while Citlali Garcia and Marylu Avila added four points apiece. Lisa Lord and Zoey Long capped the Saints’ scoring with two points and a point respectively. All 10 players on the active roster got playing time Friday night.
The Saints return to action on Monday when they host Clear Lake. Varsity tips off at 7 p.m.
Notes: The Saints were without guard Daphne Steele Friday night due to a knee injury which Smith said will likely sideline her for the rest of the season.
JV
St. Helena High’s JV girls basketball lost 46-19 to visiting Kelseyville High Friday night. The game was never in doubt as the Knights led 9-0 after the first quarter and held a 23-4 advantage at halftime.
Larue Furlani paced the Knights’ offensive attack with a game-high 18 points. Harper McClain led the Saints’ offense with 10 points. Loren Maher scored six points and Andrea Tobon added three points.