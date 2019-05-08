Neither the boys nor the girls St. Helena track and field team was able to recapture the crown at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championship meet Saturday at Bob Patterson Memorial Field. But both hosting teams turned in solid all-around performances that helped them place among the best that the CMC has to offer.
The Saints' girls did all they could to keep up with eventual CMC champion Middletown, but could do only so much against the deep and talented Mustangs. Middletown blew away the competition in a majority of the events to handily win the girls team title with 198 points. St. Helena finished second with 108 points.
St. Helena's boys had their fair share of strong runs, but also ran into the buzzsaws that are Fort Bragg and Rincon Valley Christian, settling for third place in the meet with 85 points, behind the RVC Eagles (109) and eventual-champion Timberwolves (111).
While the team competitions may not have gone the Saints’ way, the results were not all that shocking for St. Helena head coach Dave Pauls. He knew where his team stood heading into Saturday’s meet and figured the Saints would need to exceed expectations in order to beat deeper teams like Middletown and Fort Bragg. Regardless of the results, Pauls was happy with his team’s efforts.
“We’re really pleased with the performance of the kids. They did outstanding,” he said. “Basically everybody performed as expected. Ninety-percent of them PRed in at least one of their events, and as a team they performed as expected.”
While the season is over for a majority of the team, 15 athletes did qualify to advance to the North Coast Section Class A Championship meet this Saturday at Montgomery High School. The meet is a precursor to the esteemed NCS Meet of Champions at UC Berkeley the following weekend, and a host of Saints will compete Saturday for a chance to race there.
At the CMC meet, the boys were paced by top junior sprinter Ryan Searl. He won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, setting a PR and meet record in the latter event, and helped the 4x100 relay team to another win and a meet record.
For the girls, sophomore Harper McClain was the top point scorer for the Saints as she won the 800, 1600 and 3200 and helped her team finish second in the 4x400 relay.
Both will compete at the Class A meet on Saturday, Searl in the 100, 200, 4x100 and long jump and McClain in the 1600 and 3200.
Joining Searl will be Jordan Reilly (1600), Cody DiTomaso (200, 400, 4x100, 4x400), Josue Blanco (800, 4x400), Jacob Lehman (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100, 4x400), Ivan Robledo (100), Christian Iano (4x100), John Baker (800, 4x400), Ryland Campos (shot put, discus), Conlan Harrington (shot put) and Quinn Randall-Darter (shot put).
On the girls side, McClain will be joined by Katie Heffernan (400, triple jump), Cydney Adamson (100 hurdles), Jade Schlatter (1600) and Aliyah Flamson-Rubalcava (1600).
Saturday’s CMC meet actually began an hour behind schedule because Fort Bragg’s bus dealt with some technical issues. But once the races began, so did the fireworks.
In the girls 4x100, the first race of the day, Middletown used a strong second leg to pull away from St. Helena to win the race in a time of 50.93 seconds, breaking a CMC Championship meet record set in 1994. The Saints finished second in 52.57.
In the boys 4x100, St. Helena did the same thing, using a strong second leg from Searl to pull away and win the event in 44.04, another meet record.
In the girls 1600, McClain led by nearly 100 meters after the first lap en route to an easy win. In the boys 1600, Rincon Valley Christian took the top three spots. Reilly finished fourth in 4:37.72.
In the girls 100 hurdles, St. Helena’s Ellie Blakeley led from start to finish and outran several Middletown sprinters to finish with a time of 17.06.
Fort Bragg’s Eric Portillo took first in the boys 110 hurdles in 15.57, while Lehman took second in 16.46.
In the girls 400, Middletown’s Grace Southern pulled away over the final 200 meters to win the race in 1:01.33, leading a pack of Mustangs that took the top four spots. Heffernan took fifth in 1:05.13 for the Saints.
In the boys 400, DiTomaso used a furious kick over the final 150 meters to pull even with leader Jacob Gutierrez of Rincon Valley Christian down the home stretch. But DiTomaso ran out gas at the very end and settled for second in 52.16, as Gutierrez won in 51.79.
Middletown continued to rack up points after a quick break with another win, this time in the girls 100. Blakeley gave it her all for the Saints but was just edged out by the Mustangs’ Kelsey Lemoine. She won the race in 13.17, just ahead of Blakeley’s 13.34.
The boys 100 ended in a photo finish between Searl and Technology’s Cameron Orloff. Searl took the win in 11.13 and Orloff finished second in 11.23.
In the girls 800, McClain jumped ahead to lead the pack from the gun. She led until the final half lap, when Middletown's Southern closed the gap and the two ran even down the home stretch and finished nearly in unison. In the end, it was McClain who ran a 2:24.79, barely bettering Southern’s 2:24.81.
In the boys 800, Baker did his best to keep up with Sonoma Academy’s Andre Williams, the eventual winner in 1:59.94, and Rincon Valley Christian’s Brady English. But he fell behind the leaders in the second lap, and finished fourth in 2:06.36.
Fort Bragg finished first and second in the boys 300-meter hurdles. Lehman took fourth in the event with a time of 43.63.
Middletown finished first and second in the girls 200 after Blakeley, who entered the meet as the top seed in the event, was a late scratch. Lemoine finished first in 27.74, Alyssa Terry second in 28.30, and St. Helena’s Samantha Uribe third in 29.02.
In the boys 200, Searl earned the top spot, setting a meet record and PR with a time of 22.54, while DiTomaso finished third in 23.50.
McClain handily won the 3200 in 11:11.34 and then anchored the girls 4x400 team, which finished second in 4:37.68 behind Middletown.
On the boys side, St. Helena won the 4x400 with a time of 3:41.80.
In the field events for the boys, Campos and Randall-Darter went 4-5 in the shot put with throws of 39 feet, 2.25 inches and 37-1.5, respectively. Campos also finished eighth in the discus (98-09).
For the girls, Kristian Isdahl finished second in the high jump with a 4-4 and Heffernan finished second in the triple jump with a 31-2.