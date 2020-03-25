St. Helena Hall of Fame accepting nominations through May 1

Nominations are being accepted for the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The deadline for nominations is May 1.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service.

To be eligible as an athlete, they must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2010 or earlier) and have participated in at least one sport.

To be eligible as a coach, they must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, they must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition or contributed in some substantial way to the SHHS athletic department.

Additionally, all nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

For a nomination application, or for more information about the Hall of Fame or nomination process, contact SHHS athletic director Tom Hoppe at thoppe@sthelenaunified.org or 707-967-2757.

