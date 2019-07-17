The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced it will induct six new members at its 2019 ceremony on Oct. 19.
The inductees of the seventh hall of fame class will be Bob “Bimmer” Sculatti (Athlete and Distinguished Service honoree, class of 1946), Harland Morley (class of 1954), Terry O’Rourke (class of 1977), Fred Miller (coach from 1980-1997), Rebecca “Beci” Ivanoff (class of 1987) and Adam Beattie (class of 1999).
The ceremony will be held at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The induction ceremony will follow dinner service.
The cost is $60 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to 1075 Crinella Ct., St. Helena 94574. Make sure to include the names of everyone attending in your reservation.
For more information, contact Mike Werle at 707-963-2420 or michaelwerle@comcast.net, or Tom Hoppe at 707-815-5535 or tomhoppe@comcast.net.