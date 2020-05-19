St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has decided to hold off on inducting what would have been its eighth annual class this fall.

The committee announced earlier this week that it would be postponing the induction ceremony for the 2020 class of inductees. The event was scheduled to take place this fall at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena.

Along with the induction ceremony, the committee has also suspended the nominating and selection process, although all nominations that have been received will be kept and included in the selection process in 2021.

Committee member Michael Werle said that several factors, outside of the uncertainty of even being allowed to hold the event, played into the committee's decision.

A crowd of around 150 to 200 people was expected to attend the induction ceremony this year, making social distancing in the confines of Native Sons Hall a major hurdle. 

With that in mind, the committee figured they would have to limited the crowd size which they considered "unfair" to inductees.

"They deserve the best effort from the HOF and that of the public as well," Werle wrote in an email.

There was also doubt about whether or not Native Sons Hall, or the event's desired caterer, would even be available by the event date.

Werle also cited the unpredictability of the upcoming fire season, when power shut-offs and evacuations may once again be occurring, as a final reason.

