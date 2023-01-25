St. Helena High Basketball: Girls show progress, as boys avenge league loss

For the St. Helena High girls basketball team these days, atoning for an earlier North Central League I loss means limiting the losing margin more than in the first meeting.

The Saints did that in a 59-21 loss to visiting Clear Lake on Tuesday night, falling by 13 fewer points than when they visited the Cardinals three weeks before.

St. Helena (3-17, 1-9 NCL I) kept the score tight early in the first quarter, prompting Clear Lake head coach Phil Psalmonds to call a quick timeout. The Cardinals (12-5, 9-1 NCL I) finished the quarter with a 15-8 lead before breaking away with a 21-2 second quarter for a 36-10 halftime lead.

“At halftime, we went into the locker room with our heads high,” St. Helena head coach Alisha Sommer said. “We went into this game knowing it would be a challenge. We are still not our full team of nine, with (junior point guard) Kenia Lagunas still out with an ankle injury.

“However, with (junior guard) Alondra Sanchez returning to finish the season, we felt a little more like ourselves. I brought up some JV players to help give the rest of my starters a break, which allowed us to focus on the real goal for today: doing better than we did last time.”

Sophia Cupp led the Saints with 12 points, followed by fellow senior Peyton Meyers with 4 points. Another senior, Linnea Cupp, went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line while scoring 3 points, and sophomore Josephine “Josie” Doda chipped in 2 points.

“The theme of this season has been ‘Progress.’ If we can play these league teams a second time and achieve incremental improvements with our efforts, then I am satisfied with the outcomes,” said Sommer, whose team lost 65-14 to Clear Lake the first time. “More importantly, the team felt proud of their achievements. We left the locker room with the goal of not letting them score more points than our first meeting and for us to score more points than the last time we played.”

It didn’t happen last Thursday, when the Saints hosted a Fort Bragg squad that had beaten them 71-19 on the coast in their Dec. 6 league opener. The Timberwolves swept the season series with a 73-19 rout.

But St. Helena showed improvement against Clear Lake, which is tied for first place with Fort Bragg and Cloverdale, and will try to do the same when it hosts Middletown (11-6, 5-3 NCL I) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Saints will try to at least whittle down the 56-point margin they lost to the Mustangs by the first time. Middletown, which lost 39-33 at Fort Bragg on Saturday, was to host Willits on Wednesday before Friday’s trip to St. Helena.

Clear Lake won the JV game over St. Helena, 40-24.

Boys

St. Helena 57, Clear Lake 52

The Saints (12-8, 8-2 NCL I) avenged their 59-49 home loss to the Cardinals (13-7, 7-3 NCL I) on Jan. 3 by pulling out a thriller Tuesday night in Lakeport.

According to the Lake County Record-Bee, St. Helena was leading 53-52 with 22 seconds left when it got a steal and converted a three-point play on a fast break to seal the win.

The Saints led 17-16 after one quarter and 45-41 after three, but it was 30-30 at halftime.

Micah Marquez and Will Meyer led the Saints with 13 points each and Jack Robinson had a good game with 10 points. Ethan Peterson was a spark off the bench with 9 points, Charlie Knight had 8 points, and Xander Kelperis had 4 points with 12 rebounds.

"We played a hard-nosed game," St. Helena head coach Giules Particelli said. "This was a complete team effort on both sides of the court."

Jake Soderquist led the Cardinals with 17 points but had only 9 after the first quarter.

“They made a concerted effort to defend him after that and not let him score,” Clear Lake head coach Mike Damiata told the Record-Bee.

St. Helena, which went in tied for third place with Clear Lake, is now alone in third behind first-place Cloverdale and second-place Kelseyville (9-2 NCL I).

The Saints were coming off Monday night’s 52-49 nonleague loss to Elite Charter in Vallejo and last Thursday’s 54-44 victory at Fort Bragg.

Against Fort Bragg, Kelperis had a huge double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds, as did Knight with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Max Lilavois chipped in 9 points on three 3-pointers, while Will Meyer had 5 points and Robinson 2 points.

In the loss to Elite Charter, Knight was huge with 28 points and 15 rebounds, while Jonathan Iano supplied 9 points on three 3-pointers, and Will Meyer had 8 points.

The Saints will host fifth-place Middletown (9-9, 5-4 NCL I) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, after their JV boys take on their Mustang counterparts at 6 p.m.

The Clear Lake JV boys beat St. Helena 64-50 to improve to 9-1 in league play. According to the Record-Bee, the Saints slashed a 37-16 halftime deficit to two points in the fourth quarter before the Cardinals drained a 3-pointer and created crucial turnovers with full-court pressure.