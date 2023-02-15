The St. Helena High boys basketball team, seeded just 12th in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, nearly upset No. 5 seed Athenian in a 54-53 first-round loss to the Owls in Danville on Tuesday night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Six days before, the Saints (16-11) had beaten Lower Lake 72-58 on the road to finish the regular season tied for second place in the North Central League I with Kelseyville at 12-4 behind champion Cloverdale (16-0 NCL I).

The St. Helena girls closed their season the same night with an astonishing 47-44 win over visiting Lower Lake, a team that had trounced them by 31 points in the first meeting. The Saints may not have had playoff hopes, but they had plenty of satisfaction finishing 4-12 in the NCL I after snapping a nine-year league skid.

“I’m so proud of the girls and happy we ended on a high note,” St. Helena head coach Alisha Sommer said. “It was a win we are all sure to remember.”

The Saints’ JV team set the tone for the night with a 21-20 thriller over Lower Lake, avenging last month’s 32-21 road loss to the Trojans (11-5 NCL I). St. Helena’s JV matched its varsity team with four league wins. The Saints also avenged a league-opening 20-16 loss at Fort Bragg on Dec. 6 with a 28-19 win over the Timberwolves on Jan. 17.

The energy carried over to the varsity game, which also happened to be Senior Night for the Saints. It was a fast-paced game right from the start, as Lower Lake scored quickly and the Saints struggled to get the ball into the net despite many close attempts near the rim. But St. Helena’s relentless rebounding and hustle kept the game close and the Saints trailed just 16-8 after the first quarter.

Things started to click for the Saints in the second quarter. The size and strength of senior Peyton Myers were unmatched by the Trojans, causing them a lot of difficulties scoring and rebounding under the hoop. They tried to remedy it by taking shots from the 3-point line, with some success, and trailed just 29-22 at the break after getting a critical 3-pointer from senior Aribella Farrell and free throws from senior Sofia Cupp and JV pull-up Olive Filippini.

“During our break at halftime, we focused on all that was going well — mainly our rebounding,” Sommer recalled. “With 21 team rebounds in just one half, we knew maintaining that momentum would be key to our success. Though the girls were frustrated by the perceived lack of calls and the physicality of the game, I told them to channel their frustration into their efforts on the other end of the court.

“We needed to score — it was only a matter of time before our shots started to fall — and we needed to stop them from scoring more. The effort was all there; we just needed to stay focused and play smart.”

The Saints started the second half with high intensity on the defensive end, keeping the Trojans scoreless for the entire third quarter. Meanwhile, St. Helena got its offense going with another 3-pointer from Sofia Cupp, great post play from Myers, and the soft shooting touch of junior Kenia Lagunas, giving them their first lead at 32-29 to start the fourth quarter.

“The girls not only stayed physically tough, but they stayed mentally tough,” Sommer said. “Of course, the energy from the crowd was a big boost to us. The cheering from the students and parents there to support these seniors on their last game, combined with the sheer will and desire to succeed, kept the momentum going.

“We played to Lower Lake's foul situation, staying aggressive with our drives to the basket, to get us back to the free-throw line for one-and-ones, but we traded basket for basket for most of the fourth quarter.”

The Saints switched from 2-3 zone defense to a man-on-man scheme to slow down Lower Lake's scoring and keep their edge, forcing the Trojans to take a quick time out with 6 seconds to go to try for one last three to tie the game.

Sommer said smart defense led to a difficult miss from the corner by the Trojans, giving the Saints their first win against Lower Lake in nine years, and their first Senior Night win at home in just as long.

“Last night was the first time all season that both the JV and varsity teams brought home a win on the same night,” Sommer said. “Considering all of the challenges we’ve faced as a program, we couldn't have been more thrilled to end it with two hard-fought, intense and exciting games.

“We knew our game was going to be a challenge. Lower Lake handled us with great ease in our first matchup with a 57-26 win. Our goal going into this game was to fight, make it competitive, do better than the last time. But we also wanted to play hard for one another and have fun, to make a memorable night for our seniors who would be stepping on the court for the last time.”

Before tip-off, Sommer gave all of her players individual medals “to acknowledge their achievements and the ways in which they showed up for themselves and their team,” she said, and they responded with perhaps their best performance of the season.

Sofia Cupp led the scoring with 14 points, going 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and collecting 5 rebounds. Farrell added 7 points, going 2 of 2 from the line and grabbing 6 rebounds. Myers had 7 points with 10 rebounds and Lagunas finished with 6 points, going 2 of 5 from the line with 7 rebounds.

Linnea Cupp had 6 points and 7 boards in her last game as a senior, junior Maggie Carmichael came off the bench to play good defense, senior Anahiz Martinez played key defense under the basket and had 1 rebound, and junior Alondra Sanchez provided key support on offense off the bench and 1 rebound.

Filippini had 3 points and 2 rebounds and fellow JV pull-up Ellie Carmichael added a rebound.

The Saints (6-20 overall) finished with their best overall and league records since the 2013-14 season, and also scored 50 points in a game for the first time since then. In fact, they did it three times this season.

Four of the five seniors played basketball for three years, and would have played four had the 2020-21 season not been canceled due to the pandemic. As individuals, they each scored more points this season than their last two seasons combined.

“They did what I always believed they could do, which is compete with just about every other team in the league,” Sommer said. “For the last decade, St. Helena girls basketball has always been a toss-away game for our league competitors. I know that after the way we've played this year, everyone will be looking at us a little more closely next season.”

Today in sports history: Feb. 16 Video 1967: Rick Barry has back-to-back 50-point games for Warriors 1970: Joe Frazier retains his world heavyweight title with knockout of Jimmy Ellis 1992: Martina Navratilova passes Chris Evert as career singles title leader at 158 1997: Jeff Gordon, 25, becomes youngest winner of Daytona 500 2013: American teen Mikaela Shiffrin becomes youngest woman in 39 years to win slalom title at worlds 2017: Lowell Bailey becomes first American biathlete to win gold at world championships 2017: Career day for Sidney Crosby in Penguins' win