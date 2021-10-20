St. Helena High Boys Soccer: Cruz leads Saints past Wolverines, 7-0, with double brace

Once you’ve scored four goals in a soccer game, it must not be as mind-blowing the second time around — not for St. Helena’s Aaron Cruz, anyway.

After pulling off his second double brace of the season in last Thursday’s 7-0 North Central League win over visiting Willits, he seemed more interested in how the Saints played as a team.

“It felt good, but it wasn’t the greatest team performance,” he said. “But like my coach was saying, I think once we start passing the ball, once we get our rhythm, we’ll be good against the better teams.”

Cruz did all the scoring in the first half, giving St. Helena (14-2, 10-2 NCL I) a 2-0 halftime lead with goals in the 22nd and 25th minutes.

Leo Rodriguez got in on the act eight minutes into the second half, making it 3-0. Cruz got his hat trick five minutes later. Chris Hernandez scored in the 59th minute, Cruz added his fourth goal three minutes later, and Brandon Diaz capped the scoring with 5 minutes left.

Like Cruz, Saints head coach Ozzie Gallegos saw room for improvement.