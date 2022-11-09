St. Helena High Football: Mustangs keep Saints out of NCS playoffs

The St. Helena High football team, needing to win its North Central League finale Friday night in Middletown to have a chance at the playoffs, ended its season with a 20-7 loss to the Mustangs.

The Saints (4-6. 2-5 NCL I) were held in check offensively in a game that had no scoring after halftime.

“Middletown did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” St. Helena head coach Ian MacMillan explained. “They were aggressive and tackled very well. They did a great job of not making any mistakes or committing penalties. They were able to control the flow of the game.”

The Mustangs scored on their first three possessions — on a short run, a long pass and a long run —before the Saints could answer on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Thomas Herdell to wide receiver Charlie Wright and a Tom Woods extra point just before halftime. Wright finished the game with five catches for 85 yards.

It was the defense’s turn to grab momentum after halftime. St. Helena made a goal-line stand on the first series of the second half, but that was about its final highlight. Middletown dominated time of possession, denying the visitors good field position, and won battles in the trenches.

“We won with some good defense and our offensive line did a real good job, too,” Middletown head coach Bill Foltmer told the Lake County Record-Bee. “To beat St. Helena, your guys on the interior defensive line have to play well and they did.”

And now the Mustangs will open the North Coast Section Division 6 playoffs at MacMillan’s alma mater, Justin-Siena, at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Middletown is a well-coached team,” MacMillan said. “Coach Foltmer does a great job with his team and they do not make mistakes and do a great job on capitalizing on the other teams’ mistakes. Fans can look forward to two teams that will be very well coached. It will be a very physical game.”