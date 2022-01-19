 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena High Football

St. Helena High Football: Saints hand out team awards to nine seniors, two juniors

The St. Helena High football team handed out team awards at its end-of-season banquet on Dec. 12.

The Defensive Player of the Year is senior running back-linebacker Ivan Robledo and the Co-Offensive Players of the Year are senior offensive lineman-linebacker Alex Svenningsen and senior running back-linebacker-defensive back Harrison Ronayne. The Defensive Lineman of the Year is senior tight end-defensive lineman Henry Dixon.

Iron Man Awards went to junior running back-defensive back Keaton Smith, junior offensive lineman-linebacker Jadon Meyer, who also earned a Coaches Award, and senior offensive lineman-linebacker Cal Lehman, who also went home with the Rock of the Year award.

The other Coaches Awards went to four seniors — quarterback-defensive back Spencer Printz, wide receiver-defensive back Vincent Altemus, wide receiver-defensive back Francisco Arias, and two-way lineman Fernando Diaz.

There were several mistakes the 49ers made against the Cowboys that they need to clean up when they face the Packers.

Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News