St. Helena High Football: Saints hand out team awards to nine seniors, two juniors

The St. Helena High football team handed out team awards at its end-of-season banquet on Dec. 12.
The Defensive Player of the Year is senior running back-linebacker Ivan Robledo and the Co-Offensive Players of the Year are senior offensive lineman-linebacker Alex Svenningsen and senior running back-linebacker-defensive back Harrison Ronayne. The Defensive Lineman of the Year is senior tight end-defensive lineman Henry Dixon.
Iron Man Awards went to junior running back-defensive back Keaton Smith, junior offensive lineman-linebacker Jadon Meyer, who also earned a Coaches Award, and senior offensive lineman-linebacker Cal Lehman, who also went home with the Rock of the Year award.
The other Coaches Awards went to four seniors — quarterback-defensive back Spencer Printz, wide receiver-defensive back Vincent Altemus, wide receiver-defensive back Francisco Arias, and two-way lineman Fernando Diaz.
