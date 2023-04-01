The St. Helena High coed golf team returns its No. 1 player from a year ago, Micah Meraz Ha, and another player who saw a lot of playing time in Andrew Hileman.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“We’re looking forward to Micah having a good, solid season again,” Saints head coach Doug Pike said. “He’s got a high-end potential in his game, so hopefully he can realize that. Andrew is a power hitter who’s got a great golf swing and a pretty good feel for the game, too. I’m curious to see how he’s going to do.”

Pike was interviewed March 16 at Hidden Valley Lake Golf Course during a Coastal Mountain Conference Tournament that had been moved from Adams Springs because of wet conditions.

“It’s really hard to know what kind of team we have with the weather we’ve had. We haven’t had course time, really — not much practice time,” Pike said. “But when you look at their swings and their games, it looks like all the pieces are there.”

Another key player is Ethan Peterson, whom Pike said transferred back to the Valley.

“His brother played for us a few years back. He’s a junior power hitter, good player. We have high expectations for him,” the coach said. “He’ll fill the void of some of the players we lost last year. We lost four of our top six players, but he’ll fill in one of those spots for sure.”

The team has two hardcore multiple-sport athletes in sophomore Piper Pike, the coach’s daughter, and senior Will Meyer. Pike was not only a standout wrestler this winter, but also played a few games at goalkeeper for the soccer team between wrestling meets.

“She’s still new to the game, but capable,” Doug Pike said of his daughter’s golfing ability.

Meyer played only basketball during the winter, but is now playing both golf and tennis for the Saints this spring.

“He’s a solid ball striker. His irons, specifically, are pure,” Coach Pike said. “Great attitude, good basketball player for us this last year, so another good athlete, which is great.”

New to the team is Gino Hanna, a senior who was a key player for the soccer team this winter. During his junior year, when soccer was still a fall sport, he also wrestled.

“Gino’s a very good athlete,” said Coach Pike. “He’s new to golf and doesn’t have a lot of golf-specific experience. But with his coordination and athletic ability, I think he can really improve. We’ve got another six or eight players that didn’t make it today that might pop in and out of the lineup that we’ll talk about later in the season.

“We made the North Coast Section Tournament as a team last year. We didn’t play our best, but we had a really good season. We’re looking this year to do a little bit better in the NCS tournament as individuals and hopefully make it as a team.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

Today in sports history: April 2 Video 1939: Ralph Guldahl beats Sam Snead by one stroke to capture Masters 1984: Patrick Ewing leads Georgetown to NCAA championship win over Houston 1990: UNLV pounds Duke 103-73 to win its first NCAA championship 1995 and 2000: UConn beats Tennessee to win national titles 2005: Illinois advances to NCAA championship game, ties single-season wins record 2007: Florida Gators win second straight national championship 2012: Doron Lamb leads Kentucky to its eighth men's national championship 2014: LA Lakers handed 50th loss for first time since 1974-75 2016: Villanova advances to national championship game with 44-point rout of Oklahoma 2017: So Yeon Ryu birdies 18th hole in playoff to win her second major title 2017: Dawn Staley, South Carolina win their first women’s national championship