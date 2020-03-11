St. Helena High has two away sporting events altered due to coronavirus concerns

Two away sporting events St. Helena High School teams were scheduled to compete in later this week are undergoing changes as precautionary measures due to the coronavirus, Athletic Director Tom Hoppe announced Wednesday morning.

In an email, Hoppe announced that the Tim Bruder Relays, scheduled to be held at Alhambra High School in Martinez on Saturday, had been canceled. The meet was supposed to be the St. Helena track and field team’s first of the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hoppe also wrote that the varsity baseball team’s game against John Swett in Crockett on Thursday would go on as scheduled but would be held without spectators.

These changes come a day after the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation of a state of emergency and advised residents to cancel community gatherings consisting of 50 or more people.

Both Martinez and Crocket are in Contra Costa County.

Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.