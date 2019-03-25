St. Helena High school Athletic Director Tom Hoppe announced on Monday that the school rescheduled track and field, baseball and softball events this week to combat the rain that is forecasted to blanket most of Northern California this week.
The Saints varsity and JV baseball games, which were set to take place at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, will now be played at St. Helena High on Tuesday. JV begins at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6:30 p.m.
The same goes for softball, which also had a game scheduled at Fort Bragg on Tuesday. That game will now also happen at 4 p.m. Tuesday at St. Helena High.
The Saints first home track and field conference meet, originally scheduled for Wednesday will also now be held on Tuesday starting at 3:30 p.m.
Rain is expected to fall in the Napa Valley most of this week with a break expected on Tuesday.