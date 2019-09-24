Bob Sculatti and his four brothers all had nicknames.
Bob went by “Bimmer,” Leo Sculatti went by “Pip,” Fred Sculatti went by “Chick,” Gaetano Sculatti went by “Guy,” and Frank Sculatti went by “Bert.”
Born and raised in St. Helena, Bob “Bimmer” Sculatti was also known around town as “Coach,” giving over 40 years of his life to coaching the St. Helena Carpy Gang, a youth football organization that was founded in 1936 by Al Carpy.
Paul Sculatti, “Bimmer’s” nephew and godson, said: “He never left. He lived here his whole life.”
“Bimmer” Sculatti was also a very good athlete, playing two sports for St. Helena High School in the 1940s – basketball and football.
“He believed in giving back to the community and the kids,” said Paul Sculatti, a St. Helena resident.
Bob “Bimmer” Sculatti, from the Class of 1946, will be recognized for his years as a two-sport athlete for the Saints and will be a distinguished service honoree when he is inducted into the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame next month.
“Bimmer” Sculatti and five others were selected for the Class of 2019, which will be honored and enshrined on Oct. 19 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour at 6 p.m. will be followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and an induction ceremony. The motto of the Hall of Fame is “Preserving History, Honoring Excellence, and Connecting Generations.”
Bob “Bimmer” Sculatti, who passed away on April 26, 2008 at the age of 81, will be inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame. Coach Fred Miller, Harland Morley (Class of 1954), Terry O’Rourke (Class of 1977), Rebecca “Beci” Ivanoff (Class of 1987), and Adam Beattie (Class of 1999) are also in the seventh annual Hall of Fame class.
“I think a lot of people remember 'Bimmer' all those years of coaching Carpy Gang,” said Paul Sculatti.
“We’re very proud of ‘Bimmer.’ It’s a great honor to be chosen.”
The St. Helena Carpy Gang offers football and cheer for youth in the second through eighth grade. The Carpy Gang offers three divisions (pee-wee, junior varsity, varsity), based on age and weight, and plays in the South Division of the Mendo-Lake Empire Junior Football and Cheer League.
“For 80 years, Carpy Gang Football has been teaching kids discipline and sportsmanship while strengthening character development,” according to its website, carpygang.com.
“Bimmer” Sculatti missed his senior year of high school, as he was drafted into the U.S. Army in the spring of 1945, during World War II, Paul Sculatti said.
“He didn’t have a choice in the matter, but he wanted to serve his country,” said Paul Sculatti, whose father was Gaetano “Guy” Sculatti. “His four brothers were already in the military, so there was a reason that he couldn’t finish his senior year. He had no power over it. And by the time he got out, you don’t come back to school when you’re 20 or whatever.”
“Bimmer” Sculatti worked as a butcher.
St. Helena High years
“Bimmer” Sculatti played “C,” “B” and “A” basketball, as well as football, from 1942 to 1945, for St. Helena High.
According to statistics and research provided by the Hall of Fame, he scored 70 points, averaging 4.4 points per game, on the “B” basketball team in 1942-43.
Only six games were played during the football season in 1943 due to World War II. “Bimmer” had 104 yards rushing, averaging 3.2 yards per carry. He had 447 yards passing and threw five touchdown passes. He had 551 yards in total offense.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a team captain and was named All-League after scoring 174 points and averaging 10.8 points per game for the 1943-44 “B” basketball team.
“Bimmer” Sculatti played on the 1944 football team, which went 6-0 (3-0 league), the first undefeated team in SHHS history. He was named All-League. Only six games were played due to World War II.
“Bimmer” Sculatti passed for 575 yards (17.6 yards per completion), the 10th-best mark in school history, and threw eight touchdown passes as St. Helena won the North Bay League II title.
He was named All-League honorable mention on the “A” basketball team in 1944-45 after scoring 155 points, averaging 10.4 points per game.
“He still had another year to play. He never had the opportunity to do it. I think that should be noted,” said Paul Sculatti, 74, who graduated from St. Helena High in 1962 and is retired.
“Bimmer” Sculatti also played Carpy Gang football, starting in 1936 under Al Carpy. “Bimmer” played for the Carpy Gang for several years and became a longtime head coach for the organization.
“It inspired him to later go on, where he was a volunteer for the Carpy Gang,” said Paul Sculatti.
Coaching Carpy Gang football
“Bimmer” Sculatti was very active in Carpy Gang, coaching for so many years, helping introduce so many young players to football and giving them a start in the game.
“Bimmer was verbal. He liked to get his point across and he got excited,” said Paul Sculatti. “He got very excited during the games. He was very into it. Never anything negative to the kids – just that his arms would fly in the air and he would go down the sidelines. When one of the kids was running for a touchdown, he was almost following him.
“He loved it. He had so many kids over the years, and they loved him.”
“Bimmer” Sculatti was a volunteer coach for over 40 years. The players on his team were always on time, waiting for him when “Bimmer’s” wife, Judy, drove him to practice each day.
“He didn’t want any notoriety. He did not want to be mentioned in the (newspapers) or any of that stuff. He was a low key individual at home. He was there for the kids, not for himself. He was there for all the children of our community. And he did make a difference, I believe in a lot of the kids’ lives,” said Paul Sculatti, who played tennis, baseball, basketball and football at SHHS. He was also on the track and field team.
“We were brought up on sports and it carried on,” said Paul Sculatti.
The Carpy Gang Alumni Association presents an annual award, the Al Carpy/Bimmer Sculatti Award.
Family background
“Bimmer” Sculatti also had two sisters, Alma Sculatti and Lilly Sculatti.
“Bimmer” Sculatti is survived by his wife, Judy Sculatti, and their son, Randy Sculatti.
“Bimmer” and Judy’s son, Carey, passed away in 1998.