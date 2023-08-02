There’s always uncertainty over how high school football players will like their new head coach, especially when his previous team beat them in a key league game the year before.

Then again, Erick Larsen wanted to leave Kelseyville High to coach St. Helena, even after his Knights won five straight games — including a North Central League I contest over the Saints, 18-14 — to reach the North Coast Section Division 7 playoff semifinals.

And he seemed very pleased with how summer practices were going when the Star paid a visit to one of them on July 6.

“It’s going fantastic,” Larsen said. “I am completely impressed with the dedication and work ethic of the athletes here at St. Helena.

“During the summer, we spend a lot of time on proper techniques. We go four days a week and we open our weight room at 8:30 a.m. We have kids lift weights until 9:30 a.m., and there’s two parts to that. One part is strength training and the other is a dynamics workout where the kids compete for the top 10. So we do different things, almost in a CrossFit type of structure.”

Starting this Monday, the Saints will get 10 days to practice for their scrimmage, set at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 against visiting Berean Christian and Alameda High. Students have to attend all 10 practices to participate in the scrimmage.

One technique they learned during the summer was a rugby style of bringing down a ball carrier known as “Hawk tackling,” or “heads-up” tackling, which helped the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl while dominating from 2012 to 2015 under head coach Pete Carroll.

“We are implementing Hawk tackling and a lot of the heads-up football fundamentals, so there are a lot of football drills that we can do that lead up to the appropriate tackle,” Larsen said. “We do drills where they’re doing ‘eyes through the thighs’ ahead of time and that will allow us to fully maximize what we’re able to do when we have full-contact practices. In California, we can do only two full-contact practices a week once Aug. 7 hits, and even then it’s a limited time frame of practice. We can’t just scrimmage for 2½ hours. We’ve spent a lot of time on fundamentals so far this summer.

“We have another four weeks to really create muscle memory with how to approach a tackle and how to tackle effectively, and proper footwork on blocking. We’re trying to keep it balanced.”

Athletic Director Brandon Farrell had 91 wins in 12 seasons as St. Helena’s head coach before Ian MacMillan came back for his second stint at the helm and led the Saints to a 10-2 season in 2021 and a 4-6 campaign in 2022. Farrell — who assisted MacMillan with the offensive line — is now the Saints’ offensive coordinator, while Larsen is the defensive coordinator.

“Coach Farrell is doing a great job with the offense,” Larsen said. “We’re trying to even up the run-to-pass ratio this year, but we’re still going to be a run-oriented team. We’re running the veer and we’re also running a little bit of the wing-T with the veer.”

He was asked on July 6 who some of his starters will be in the scrimmage and the Aug. 25 season opener at Justin-Siena. St. Helena had former Justin defensive coordinator Steve Vargus running its defense last year when the Saints blanked the Braves 28-0 to open the season. But Vargus is back at Justin and will match wits with Larsen as their coach defensive players they haven’t had before.

“If I had to put a team on the field tomorrow, Wynton Meyer would be our quarterback,” he said of the senior, who sustained a season-ending injury in the fourth game of the 2022 season and watched his team lose four of its last five contests. Meyer came back to play basketball and baseball.

“I really thought these kids showed good character throughout the season even though they faced more adversity than really any other team in the league last year.

“All of the kids are great, but a few of them have really impressed me and I’m looking forward to working with them — like (senior two-way tackle) Bryan Alfaro. I’ve seen a lot of growth in him and we’re expecting a lot out of him on the line. Another senior is Brandon Burgess. He’s another senior that’s going to help anchor our line. He’s an amazing athlete who has done very well in the weight room. Just nothing but a positive attitude. He’s a great individual that leads by example.

“Ethan Olivares is another great individual that leads by example, another senior who’s going to help anchor our line. He has a great work ethic. He’s actually showing up at 7:30 every morning so we can work with the skill position players by him being here. He’s going to be our starting center, so we can create that timing that’s so critical for running our plays properly.”

Olivares, who plays linebacker on defense, said July 6 that the players and coaches were developing chemistry during the summer practices.

“Team bonding is going very, very well. I feel like we’re bonding not just as teammates but as brothers who will sooner or later have connections even after high school,” he said. “Having a new coach was a little bit weird at first because we didn’t know how things were gonna roll. But seeing what we’ve been through, it’s amazing being coached by him. I’m very grateful for him spending time with us and his dedication. He’s coaching us to achieve our greatest version of ourselves, not only for us but for the team as brothers altogether.”

Back to help lead the Saints’ running game is senior Sam Raunegger, who reached the NCS Meet of Champions in the 100 meters and 110 high hurdles in his third season of track and field this past spring.

“I think Sam is going to do a great job running the ball for us and I would look at him to be our defensive captain as well,” Larsen said of the running back and outside linebacker. Another 12th grader that’s been putting in a ton of work is Tom Woods. We’re expecting to see him play defensive back and potentially play some running back. He brings a fun energy to practices.

“There are so many kids I’m impressed with because of their work ethic. The willingness to show up at 7:30 a.m. and lift weights at 8:30 is honestly something that I’m not used to. I don’t know if it was because Kelseyville is more spread out and a larger district, but I’m really enjoying it here. I think part of it is because Coach Mac (MacMillan) did a great job creating that culture and I’m grateful to be able to continue that. It also starts with their families. The work ethic is really incredible.”

Rounding out the seniors are Isaac Villalobos, Kaedyn Buchanan, Jhony Ramirez, Sean Valenzuela, Andrew Velasco, Andrew Rayner and Sammy Williams-Smith.

There are plenty of underclassmen on the 26-player roster, too. The juniors are Sam Beck, Carlos Maldonado, Axel Chino, Camilo Aguirre, Julian Robledo, Isaiah Williams and Russell Wilms. The sophomores are Ben Brakesman, Dean Sommer, Jhony Covarrubias, Adam Herdell and Matthew Larrabe.

“The interesting piece to this team is we’re a young team,” Larsen said. “We’ve brought up a number of sophomores that are very athletic and are really following the example set by the seniors. But the reality is that, because we are so young, we are going to make mistakes. I will be curious how we respond to those mistakes once we start playing. We’ll look at their effort level, how they respond mentally when they make mistakes, and how our team responds mentally when we make mistakes, and how we grow as a team. I think that’s going to be our challenge.”

Beck helped lead the baseball team to the playoffs this past spring.

“Sam Beck has shown incredible growth over the summer. He’s a lot of fun to coach,” Larsen said. “He’s going to be another one of our running backs. Ben Brakesman is very impressive. He’s such a sponge. He loves to learn. Jhony Covarrubias has been taking reps at quarterback, and he’s also done a great job for us at safety. He’s this all-around, Swiss army knife-type player; we can put him at receiver, we can have him running out of the backfield, and he’s been getting reps at all of those.

“Adam Herdell is a great kid to coach and a wrestler, too. When we’re doing tackling drills, everything comes natural to him. Dean Sommer has incredible hands, adjusts to the ball extremely well as a receiver and is in the weight room working really hard. I see potential in that young man. If he maintains this work ethic, the sky’s the limit on what he could become. Russell Wilms shows potential in the backfield as well and on defense as well. Matt Larrabe is a 10th grader that also shows great promise.”

Farrell will also coach the defensive backs. Varsity baseball head coach Joe Herdell will have the special teams, offensive line and defensive line.

The junior varsity head coach and JV offensive coordinator is Rick Broyles, with 2014 alumnus Sebastian Segura at defensive coordinator.

Larsen said he was helping out at Kelseyville but not on the coaching staff when Segura ran for a school-record 270 yards running the trap in a 47-20 home playoff win over the Knights in 2013.

“It’s been really fun coaching with him,” Larsen said. “He was a tough running back and I’m really excited to have him on staff.

Larsen, who will also be teaching at St. Helena High, said he would be commuting from Lake County at first.

“I’d really like to thank my wife (Ingrid) for allowing me to do this, taking on a new teaching position and coaching as well. It’s a big-time commitment,” he said. “One thing that makes it easier to do it is that both of our children are grown — my son is in his third year of college and my daughter just got a job as an RN (registered nurse) in St. Louis. Their success has made it easier for me to continue coaching.

“I’m very grateful to the community for the warm reception,” he said, adding that he and Ingrid are looking to move to the area. “I’m pretty handy with a hammer and there are some really nice fixer-uppers in Angwin that we’re looking into.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

