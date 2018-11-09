St. Helena High School is moving its team’s sports practices indoors on Friday due to poor air quality conditions that stem from the Camp Fire in Butte County.
The football team and the boys and girls basketball teams will hold their regularly scheduled practices but will do so in the school’s indoor athletic facilities, St. Helena athletic director Tom Hoppe confirmed via text Friday afternoon.
The Camp Fire exploded near Paradise, Calif., on Thursday morning, over 100 miles from St. Helena, and has so far consumed 70,000 acres, according to Cal Fire. There are no active fires in Sonoma or Napa County, but the dense smoke from the Camp Fire has reached the Bay Area, forcing a slew of cancellations of weekend prep sporting events, including St. Helena football’s bout at Salesian Prep-Richmond that was scheduled for Saturday.
That game was rescheduled to Monday at 1 p.m., the North Coast Section announced on Friday morning.
The poor air conditions also prompted the closure of every Sonoma County school district on Friday, the Press Democrat reported. The PD also reported that Calistoga was the only Napa County school district that closed on Friday.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the air quality index in Napa was rated at moderate with a score of 64, according to the EPA’s website, AirNow. A score of 151 is considered unhealthy.