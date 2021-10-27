St. Helena High Sports Report: Soccer teams second in league; playoffs next week

The Cardinals could not play on Oct. 15 because of a COVID-19 outbreak at their school. But after Clear Lake was able to play the following week and defeated Fort Bragg, 47-0, Fort Bragg canceled the rest of its season due to an outbreak — including a scheduled home game against St. Helena this week, opening the door for the St. Helena-Clear Lake game to materialize again.

The Saints picked up a forfeit win after Kelseyville had an outbreak and couldn't travel to St. Helena last week.

Saints head coach Ian MacMillan said Fort Bragg notified St. Helena Athletic Director Brandon Farrell about the cancellation at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"We were in communication with Willits, which we heard was in the same boat as Fort Bragg and had canceled on Clear Lake," MacMillan said. "Brandon called Clear Lake's athletic director (Milo Meyer) and confirmed that Willits did have to cancel. Then we asked him if they would be willing to play us and said 'Yes' and that they'd like to play the game at 6 o'clock on Friday."

Since St. Helena was trying to have a home game instead of a road one, Farrell had to contact Spencer Crum, president and assignor for the North Bay Officials Association, to see if an officiating crew would be able to come to Bob Patterson Memorial Field for the game.