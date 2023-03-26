The St. Helena High coed tennis team is 4-0 under new head coach Kristen Stanton going into Tuesday’s match against Geyserville New Tech Academy.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Stanton, a retired St. Helena dental hygienist, was a tennis pro at a club owned by her parents in Red Bluff. She played tennis for Idaho State University in 1980 and USTA tournaments and was ranked as high as No. 1 in the 5.0 women’s singles. She now plays doubles.

She inherited a good group from previous head coach Chris Cheng.

Ewan Oliver is back in No. 1 singles spot.

“He’s very strong and this is his last year,” Stanton said.

His brother, sophomore Peter Oliver, is at No. 2 singles, and sophomore Gan Dunnington is at No. 3. The three have played in a 5-0 win over Calistoga and 4-1 victories over Technology and Credo and are 3-0. Neither of the Olivers has lost a set yet, and Dunnington has one three-set win.

Will Meyer, a senior who has also played golf for the Saints this spring, just came out for tennis and is also a strong player, she said.

Tommy Baxter and Everett Goldfarb are a good doubles team, Stanton said. Renzo Gansa, Charlie Garrett and Jake Newhart also play doubles, along with sophomore Reagan Dunnington — Gan’s twin sister.

She said senior Rhett Ryan, qualified for the North Coast Section Championships in wrestling, was a late addition to the tennis team.

“He’s brand new to tennis, but very enthusiastic,” she said.

Stanton likes the Saints’ chances this season.

“I expect to win our conference,” she said. “We have a very strong team and they come out for practice; I have very good kids.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.