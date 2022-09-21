St. Helena High Volleyball Outlook: Young Saints find their groove after 0-8 start

Since losing its first eight matches of the season, the St. Helena High volleyball team has won four of five — including three of four in the North Central League I to improve to 3-4 in league play.

After their 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 sweep of visiting Willits on Sept. 13, head coach Jessica McCornack liked how the Saints (4-9 overall) were playing.

“They really came together, they trusted one another, they had intensity, and they were focused,” she summed up. “They’re all really coming together, but I have to state that (sophomore) Emily Glakeler did a great job setting with (seniors) Ella White and Casey Baraz hitting from the outside, and (juniors) Lily Desmond and Nayeli Carson-Flores and (sophomore) Tahlia Smith did a great job defensively.”

Sixth-place St. Helena starts the second half of league play by visiting third-place Fort Bragg (6-2 NCL I) this Thursday and hosts second-place Clear Lake (7-1 NCL I) next Thursday. They’ve already lost to those opponents — 3-0 and 3-1, respectively — and so will be looking to avoid season sweeps.

They were supposed to visit first-place Roseland University Prep last Thursday, but results were not available. It may have been postponed due to the excessive heat.

“We’re continuing to grow each day,” McCornack said Sept. 13. “We have had girls out for multiple reasons, but they’re almost all back in the lineup. Having everyone at practice and getting that time together showed tonight.”

Rounding out the team are junior Blythe Brakesman, sophomores Reese Dahline, Josie Doda, Gemma Hanna and Hartleigh Demchuk, and freshman Olive Filippini.

“It was great,” White said of the 25-23, 25-13, 25-21 win over Willits. “We played hard and came together as a team. We really fought hard to win it in three sets. Normally we kinda extend it, but we finished tonight. Blythe is really coming on as a strong hitter, and the five sophomores are all playing great.”

McCornack is assisted by 2012 St. Helena graduate Callie Flood, who played on the 2010 team that went 4-2 in the North Coast Section and NorCal playoffs. The Saints haven’t qualified for the playoff since 2017, after making it the previous 11 seasons in a row under head coach Benny Rabanal. They picked up their most recent playoff win in 2014 over Berean Christian.