Sometimes in Little League baseball, especially at the Minors level, the team with more pitching depth comes out on top.
That was the case on Saturday in the Championship game of the Minors division when the Jaguars used strong pitching to outlast the Tigers 12-8 at Crane Park.
“Baseball is a team sport and this was a team effort,” Jaguars coach Mark Ray said. “I think we had the deepest pitching of any team and we came out here with four starting pitchers that could go any day of the week.”
Saturday’s game was another winner-take-all affair since the Tigers won 10-6 on Friday, setting up Saturday’s final matchup.
“The Tigers flat out beat us Friday on both sides of the baseball, but today was our day and it belongs to these kids,” Ray said.
The Jaguars struck first, taking a 1-0 lead when Braxton Ashley scored on an RBI single form Tony Wilmoth. That’s all they’d get, though, as Tigers starting pitcher Tommy Garrett got out of the inning without allowing any more runs.
The Tigers then got to work answering in their half of the first inning, and they did so with success. Garret doubled to lead off and then came into score two batters later on a single from Elias Kalporis, drawing the score even at 1-1. Hughie Davis then came into score not long after on a wild pitch, giving the Tigers a 2-1 lead heading into the second inning.
It only took one swing of the bat for the Jaguars to tie up the ball game at 2-2, as Adan Ceja-Zepeda crushed a ball into left field. He reached third on the play and then came into score on a throwing error.
The Tigers got that run back a half inning later when a passed ball allowed Ford Saper to score, giving his team a 3-2 lead.
The ping-pong-like game continued in the third, when Wilmoth smacked a single that scored William Ray to bring the Jaguars even with the Tigers at 3-3.
Wilmoth was 3-for-3 on the afternoon and knocked in four RBIs for the game. He scored later in the third to help the Tigers retake the lead at 4-3. They threatened for more but Garrett picked up his third and fourth strikeouts of the game to escape the inning. The young Tigers pitcher had a solid day, pitching four innings and striking out six batters.
The Tigers had their own response in the third, tying the game at 4-4 on an RBI single from Julian Earls that scored Davies from third.
The two teams took a breath and traded scoreless fourth innings, but then the real fireworks began.
The Jaguars erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to charge into the lead at 9-4.
Ceja-Zepeda scored the first run of the rally on a fielder’s choice. The Jaguars then took four walks in a row, the third and fourth of which scored Jose Rodriguez and Parker Minnick, respectively. Tony Wilmoth put the exclamation mark on the inning with a two-RBI double that gave the Jaguars their 9-4 advantage.
“Tony Wilmoth is by far our leader in terms of hits and RBIs and batting average,” Mark Ray said. “He has been tremendous, but when he has an off day Braxton Ashley, Sydney Nelson, William Ray and everyone steps up. That's what baseball is about.”
The offensive fireworks continued in the bottom half of the inning when the Tigers struck for four runs of their own. Garrett got the scoring started with an RBI single that scored Oly Dodd. Davies then singled in Garrett and Kalporis scored Davies not long after. Kalporis scored the last run of the frame to cut the deficit to 9-8 heading into the final inning.
The sixth was where the Jaguars seized control of the game for the final time. They capitalized on five walks to score three more runs to take their 12-8 lead that they held on to for the remainder of the contest.
Ashley pitched the last two innings for the Jaguars and struck out six to help lead his team to victory.
“It felt really great (to get this victory) and I was just glad to be in the championship,” he said. “It was really hard sometimes and I got down on myself, but we came back and won the game.”