The St. Helena boys JV basketball team lost in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday.
The Saints, playing Willits in their second league game of the season, were down 52-51 in overtime as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The Wolverines had just hit a pair of free throws to take the lead, but the Saints had one final chance to score.
On their final possession, with just seconds left, the Saints put the ball in Jackson Corley's hands. He made it to halfcourt before he had no choice but to fire up a 40-foot prayer.
The heave went in, but the the Saints' shock quickly turned to disappointment as they realized Corley didn't get the shot off in time.
Had it counted, the Saints would've won 54-52. Instead, they fell to 2-7 on the season.
Corley finished with a team-high 13 points. Londyn Taylor added 10, Harrison Ronayne 9 and Henry Dixon 8.