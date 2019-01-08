The St. Helena boys junior varsity team enter the second week of league play on Tuesday against Willits after completing a 2-5 preseason slate. They dropped their first league contest to Middletown 61-41 last week to fall to 2-6 on the season ahead of their matchup with the Wolverines.
The Saints, led by head coach Osborne Meshach, opened their season with a 43-26 loss to Winters on Dec. 4. They then travelled north for a weekend tournament in Willits, where they lost their first game to South Fork, 61-49, rout Point Arena 59-21 in their second game before ending the weekend with a 61-54 loss to Round Valley.
Against South Fork, Jackson Corley scored 14 points, Harrison Ronayne had 11 and Will Garrett chipped in 7 points.
Against Point Arena, Garret scored 13, Tucker Tucker Battistini 12, Corley 10 and Cal Lehman 8.
Against Round Valley, Corley scored 16 points (the season-best for the team), Charlie Carpy added 12 points, Londyn Taylor had 11 and Henrik Wrede scored 6.
The following weekend, the Saints once again headed north for a weekend tournament in Cloverdale, again going 1-2.
They opened the tournament with a 52-45 loss to Hanna Boys Center-Sonoma. The Saints got even scoring across the board with Taylor, Ronayne, and George Cutting each scoring seven points. Corley scored eight to lead the Saints.
The Saints got their second win of the season on the second day of the tournament, defeating Laytonville 45-37. Corley led the Saints with 12 points while Garrett added nine and Cutting seven.
The third day of the tournament saw the Saints falling to league foe Middletown 64-38. Corley continued to pace the team, scoring a team-high 10 points. Taylor added six points and Ronayne seven.
Corley received an All-Tournament selection for the tournament.
With preseason in the books, the Saints opened league play with a 61-41 loss to Middletown. Henry Dixon scored 13 points, while Taylor added nine, and Cutting and Ronayne each had eight.
