Sebastian Hendricks regrouped for the Eagles after the Giants made a nice defensive play in his previous at-bat, hitting a two-run single to lead his team to the St. Helena Little League Major Division championship with a 5-2 victory at Crane Park on Tuesday night.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

It was the second championship game, which the Giants forced by handing the Eagles their first loss of the double-elimination tournament on Saturday.

Kade Penley pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing one earned run on one hit, five walks and two strikes. Rowan Finley started and went 4 1/3, allowing one unearned run on four hits, four walks and six strikeouts.

The Eagles broke a 1-all tie with a four-run seventh inning.

“I think we did really good,” Hendricks said. “In the first innings, we were struggling a little bit. But Rowan came out and got a really good pitch and went deep (with an RBI hit) in the seventh. Then Kade came in and pitched lights-out. Got a couple walks but still got us the win.

Hendricks went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a walk and Finley went 2 for 2 with one RBI and a walk to lead the Eagles’ seven-hit attack.

Also contributing for the winners were Penley (1 for 3), Charlie Fisher (1 for 2, run scored), Holden Diaz (1 for 3, two runs scored), Ezequiel Salgado (two walks, one run scored), Lucas Zuniga (three walks, one run scored), Cayetano Segura (RBI, two walks, one run scored) and Bishop Wagner (RBI, one walk).

“Lucas Zuniga, who is in the sixth grade with me, is always supportive and always wanting everybody to be their best and just be overall good. I think he really helped and brought up my attitude, because after I got a hit that was robbed, I was down, and then he gave me the pride and joy to get two RBIs to win us the game.”

Eagles manager Troy Watters was assisted by coaches Nate Penley and Donnie Finley.

“It was tight pitching and a couple of hits by Sebastian,” Watter said. “He drove in a couple in the seventh inning as well as making some amazing catches out in center field.”

The Eagles wouldn’t have been in any championship game without their only female player, Charlie Watters.

“She was one of our top pitchers and got us through to the championship game, pitching a complete-game shutout in the previous game,” Coach Watters said.

The Giants got five hits from Jose Rodriguez (3 for 4, run scored), Simon Eisele (1 for 3) and Roman Rodriguez (1 for 2, walk). Also getting on base were Dashell Sommers (walk, RBI), Arlie Brown (walk), Killian Roldan (three walks, run scored), Ian Tirado (two walks) and Abel Kelly (one walk).

Jose Rodriguez pitched the first 3 2/3 innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits, five walks and five strikeouts. Eisele pitched the final three frames, allowing four unearned runs on three hits, five walks and four strikeouts.

Jose Rodriguez won the TOC’s Home Run Derby, which was between all 12-year-olds, with 20 dingers. He hit 11 in the first round, four in the second, and five in the third while his father, Giants manager Jose Rodriguez, pitched.

“Next year he’ll be playing for a travel team, the Vacaville Bulldogs,” his father said. “He plays a lot of travel ball. He could be playing for the (13-year-old Little League) Intermediates.”

Many of the players from each team will move on to play for St. Helena in the Little League District 53’s double-elimination 10-11-12 All-Star Tournament at the American Canyon fields. St. Helena is scheduled to open against Napa National at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Today in sports history: June 8 1935: Omaha becomes third horse to win Triple Crown 1950: Red Sox set six major league records in 29-4 win 1986: Larry Bird leads Celtics to their 16th NBA title 1990: “Indomitable Lions” of Cameroon pull off one of the greatest upsets in soccer history 2005: Freshman hits 3-run home run in 10th inning to lead Michigan to 1st NCAA softball title 2008: Rafael Nadal wins his fourth consecutive French Open title in rout 2008: Yani Tseng of Taiwan becomes first rookie in 10 years to win major 2013: Serena Williams wins her 16th Grand Slam title 2014: Rafael Nadal wins French Open title for ninth time 2018: Golden State romps to its second straight NBA championship