St. Helena Little League Opening Day canceled

St. Helena Little League

A Jaguars player makes a throw to first base during the Little League Minors Division Championship game at Crane Park on Saturday.

 Dave Mosher

St. Helena Little League has canceled its Opening Day festivities on Saturday due to coronavirus concerns, league president Jeff Blaum confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday, there were no official cases of Covid-19 in Napa County but there are 177 confirmed cases in California with three deaths.

Blaum said that all league activities will be suspended until April 6 as recommended by Little League International. 

