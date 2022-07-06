St. Helena Parks and Recreation Bocce Standings though July 1

With games won (GW) and lost (GL), winning percentage, and matches won (MW) and lost ML)
Monday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Stop, Drop & Roll;19;5;.792;7;1
Viva Bocce;19;5;.792;7;1
Tainter Street Beetles;18;6;.750;7;1
Chewbocce;17;8;.680;7;1
No Balls To The Wall;14;10;.583;5;3
Pain Killers;12;9;.571;4;3
DeBoccery;13;11;.542;5;3
Parriott Motors Rollers;13;11;.542;5;3
Ball Y'all;10;11;.476;3;4
Bocce Law;11;13;.458;4;4
Dirty Dozen;11;13;.458;2;6
Dusty Balls;10;14;.417;3;5
The Big LeBocce;9;15;.375;1;7
Cut Throat Rollers;5;19;.208;2;6
Casino Zombies;5;19;.208;0;8
Bocce Mamas;3;21;.125;1;7
Tuesday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Olive Oilers;20;4;.833;7;1
Lucky Seven;19;5;.792;7;1
Oilers;18;6;.750;8;0
Grapestompers;17;7;.708;6;2
Sharpshooters;15;9;.625;5;3
Andiamo;15;9;.625;5;3
Balls Deep;14;10;.583;5;3
Rigatoni;14;10;.583;4;4
Grappa Girls;13;11;.542;3;5
Bada Bings;9;15;.375;4;4
Proven-nots;9;15;.375;3;5
Voodoo Rangers;7;17;.292;2;6
Rolling in the Deep;6;18;.250;2;6
Pallinos;6;18;.250;2;6
Modern Family;6;18;.250;0;8
The Misfits;4;20;.167;2;6
Wednesday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Nesty Emptors;21;3;.875;7;1
Quattro Stupidos;19;5;.792;7;1
farmi-Obi-Denti;18;6;.750;5;3
Ball-Rollo;17;7;.708;8;0
Poppis Paisanos;15;9;.625;5;3
Niagara Balls;12;12;.500;5;3
Small Vineyard;12;12;.500;5;3
Las Boccelistas;12;12;.500;4;4
I Vicini;12;12;.500;4;4
Kiss My Palino;12;12;.500;4;4
On the Mark;11;13;.458;2;6
Off the Wall;9;15;.375;3;5
Fog Dogs;8;16;.333;2;6
La Dolce Vita;7;17;.292;2;6
Bocce Blues;5;19;.208;0;8
Free Agents;2;22;.083;0;8
Thursday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Hone Dogs;26;1;.963;9;0
Paisans;24;3;.889;9;0
Hi Ballers;19;8;.704;7;2
Casino Cowboys;17;10;.630;6;3
Balls On Ya;16;11;.593;5;4
Boccismo;15;12;.556;4;5
Vino Pallino;14;13;.519;5;4
Sand Crabs;12;15;.444;4;5
Pallino Noir;12;15;.444;4;5
Joanie Loves Bocce;12;15;.444;4;5
Holy Rollers;10;17;.370;4;5
As Good As It Gets;10;17;.370;4;5
99 Problems, Bocce Ain’t One;9;18;.333;3;6
Four Play;8;19;.296;2;7
Tipsy Moonshiners;8;19;.296;2;7
Bocce Be Crazy;4;23;.148;0;9
Friday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Eudemonia;22;5;.815;8;1
Il Pallino;22;5;.815;7;2
Amuni!;21;6;.778;8;1
Number Crunchers;18;9;.667;6;3
Know Your Roll;17;10;.630;5;4
Gruppo di Grappa;15;9;.625;5;2
Lucky Pennies;16;11;.593;5;4
Rolling Stones;15;12;.556;5;4
Bocce Familia;14;13;.519;5;4
Amigos Buenos;11;16;.407;4;5
Dudes & Divas;11;16;.407;3;6
The Eight Balls;9;18;.333;2;7
Bocculists;8;19;.296;1;8
Felici Amici;7;20;.259;3;6
Main Street Patty's;7;20;.259;3;6
Pallino Grigio;1;26;.037;0;9
Farmers Market
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
21 Free Agents; 15;6;.714;6;1
Hone Palino;12;9;.571;5;2
Wall Bangers;11;10;.524;2;5
Belle Donne;9;9;.500;3;3
The New Chargers;4;17;.190;1;6