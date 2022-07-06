 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena Parks and Recreation Bocce Standings though July 1

  • 0
Bocce Standings

Bocce Standings

With games won (GW) and lost (GL), winning percentage, and matches won (MW) and lost ML)

Monday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Stop, Drop & Roll;19;5;.792;7;1

Viva Bocce;19;5;.792;7;1

Tainter Street Beetles;18;6;.750;7;1

Chewbocce;17;8;.680;7;1

No Balls To The Wall;14;10;.583;5;3

Pain Killers;12;9;.571;4;3

DeBoccery;13;11;.542;5;3

Parriott Motors Rollers;13;11;.542;5;3

Ball Y'all;10;11;.476;3;4

Bocce Law;11;13;.458;4;4

Dirty Dozen;11;13;.458;2;6

Dusty Balls;10;14;.417;3;5

The Big LeBocce;9;15;.375;1;7

Cut Throat Rollers;5;19;.208;2;6

Casino Zombies;5;19;.208;0;8

Bocce Mamas;3;21;.125;1;7

Tuesday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Olive Oilers;20;4;.833;7;1

Lucky Seven;19;5;.792;7;1

Oilers;18;6;.750;8;0

Grapestompers;17;7;.708;6;2

Sharpshooters;15;9;.625;5;3

Andiamo;15;9;.625;5;3

Balls Deep;14;10;.583;5;3

Rigatoni;14;10;.583;4;4

Grappa Girls;13;11;.542;3;5

Bada Bings;9;15;.375;4;4

Proven-nots;9;15;.375;3;5

Voodoo Rangers;7;17;.292;2;6

Rolling in the Deep;6;18;.250;2;6

Pallinos;6;18;.250;2;6

Modern Family;6;18;.250;0;8

The Misfits;4;20;.167;2;6

Wednesday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Nesty Emptors;21;3;.875;7;1

Quattro Stupidos;19;5;.792;7;1

farmi-Obi-Denti;18;6;.750;5;3

Ball-Rollo;17;7;.708;8;0

Poppis Paisanos;15;9;.625;5;3

Niagara Balls;12;12;.500;5;3

Small Vineyard;12;12;.500;5;3

Las Boccelistas;12;12;.500;4;4

I Vicini;12;12;.500;4;4

Kiss My Palino;12;12;.500;4;4

On the Mark;11;13;.458;2;6

Off the Wall;9;15;.375;3;5

Fog Dogs;8;16;.333;2;6

La Dolce Vita;7;17;.292;2;6

Bocce Blues;5;19;.208;0;8

Free Agents;2;22;.083;0;8

Thursday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Hone Dogs;26;1;.963;9;0

Paisans;24;3;.889;9;0

Hi Ballers;19;8;.704;7;2

Casino Cowboys;17;10;.630;6;3

Balls On Ya;16;11;.593;5;4

Boccismo;15;12;.556;4;5

Vino Pallino;14;13;.519;5;4

Sand Crabs;12;15;.444;4;5

Pallino Noir;12;15;.444;4;5

Joanie Loves Bocce;12;15;.444;4;5

Holy Rollers;10;17;.370;4;5

As Good As It Gets;10;17;.370;4;5

99 Problems, Bocce Ain’t One;9;18;.333;3;6

Four Play;8;19;.296;2;7

Tipsy Moonshiners;8;19;.296;2;7

Bocce Be Crazy;4;23;.148;0;9

Friday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Eudemonia;22;5;.815;8;1

Il Pallino;22;5;.815;7;2

Amuni!;21;6;.778;8;1

Number Crunchers;18;9;.667;6;3

Know Your Roll;17;10;.630;5;4

Gruppo di Grappa;15;9;.625;5;2

Lucky Pennies;16;11;.593;5;4

Rolling Stones;15;12;.556;5;4

Bocce Familia;14;13;.519;5;4

Amigos Buenos;11;16;.407;4;5

Dudes & Divas;11;16;.407;3;6

The Eight Balls;9;18;.333;2;7

Bocculists;8;19;.296;1;8

Felici Amici;7;20;.259;3;6

Main Street Patty's;7;20;.259;3;6

Pallino Grigio;1;26;.037;0;9

Farmers Market

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

21 Free Agents; 15;6;.714;6;1

Hone Palino;12;9;.571;5;2

Wall Bangers;11;10;.524;2;5

Belle Donne;9;9;.500;3;3

The New Chargers;4;17;.190;1;6

