With games won (GW) and lost (GL), winning percentage, and matches won (MW) and lost (ML)
Monday Night
Team;GW;GL;Avg.;MW;ML;Casinos
Chewbocce;7;1;.875;3;0;1
Dirty Dozen;7;1;.875;3;0;2
Viva Bocce;5;1;.833;2;0
Bocce Law;6;2;.750;2;0;1
Casino Zombies;6;2;.750;2;0;3
Ball Y’all;5;2;.714;2;0;2
Tainter Street Beetles;4;3;.571;1;1;1
DeBoccery;4;4;.500;1;2
Pain Killers;3;3;.500;1;2;1
The Big LeBocce;2;3;.400;0;1
No Balls To The Wall;3;5;.375;1;1
Dusty Balls;3;5;.375;1;2;3
2023 Free Agents;3;6;.333;1;2
Stop, Drop & Roll;2;6;.250;0;2;1
Parriott Motors Rollers;1;4;.200;0;1
Cutthroat Rollers;1;6;.143;0;2;1
Bocce Mamas;0;7;.000;0;2
Tuesday Night
Team;GW;GL;Avg.;MW;ML;Casinos
Olive Oilers;5;1;.833;2;0;2
Andiamo;5;1;.833;2;0;1
Sharpshooters;4;2;.667;2;0;2
Proven-nots;4;2;.667;1;1;3
Balls Deep;4;2;.667;1;1
Lucky Seven;3;3;.500;1;1;1
Grapestompers;3;3;.500;1;1
Bada Bings;3;3;.500;1;1;1
Grappa Girls;3;3;.500;1;1
Rigatoni;3;3;.500;1;1;2
Pallinos;3;3;.500;1;1;1
The Misfits;2;4;.333;1;1
Oilers;2;4;.333;1;1
Voodoo Rangers;2;4;.333;0;2;1
Rolling in the Deep;2;4;.333;0;2
Modern Family;0;3;.000;0;2;1
Wednesday Night
Team;GW;GL;Avg.;MW;ML;Casinos
On the Mark;5;1;.833;2;0;4
Game of Throwns;5;1;.833;2;0;1
farmi-Obi-Denti;4;2;.667;2;0;2
Quattro Stupidos;4;2;.667;2;0;1
Grapes of Wrath;4;2;.667;1;1
Kiss My Palino;4;2;.667;1;1
Bocce Amici;3;3;.500;1;1;1
La Dolce Vita;3;3;.500;1;1;2
Bocce Blues;3;3;.500;1;1;1
Off the Wall;3;3;.500;1;1;1
Fog Dogs;1;1;.500;0;1
Niagara Balls;2;4;.333;1;1;3
Bocce Bandits;2;4;.333;1;1
Ball-Rollo;2;4;.333;0;2
I Vicini;1;5;.167;0;2
The Oddballs;1;5;.167;0;2;1
Poppis Paisanos;1;2;.000;0;1;1
Thursday Night
Team;GW;GL;Avg.;MW;ML;Casinos
Hone Dogs;8;1;.889;3;0;6
Joanie Loves Bocce;5;1;0.833;2;0;2
99 Problems, Bocce Ain’t One;7;2;.778;3;0;2
Paisans;7;2;.778;2;1;1
Nesty Emptors;4;2;.667;2;0;1
Balls On Ya;6;3;.667;2;1;5
Four Play;5;4;.556;2;1;1
Hi Ballers;5;4;.556;2;1;1
Casino Cowboys;5;4;.556;2;1;4
Sand Crabs;5;4;.556;2;1;1
As Good As It Gets;3;6;.333;1;1
Pallino Noir;3;6;.333;1;2;2
Tipsy Moonshiners;3;6;.333;0;3
The Deboccerists;2;7;.222;0;3;1
Bocce Be Crazy;2;7;.222;0;3
FITNV;1;5;.167;0;2;1
Vino Pallino;0;6;.000;0;1;1
Friday Night
Team;GW;GL;Avg.;MW;ML;Casinos
Eudemonia;6;0;1.000;2;0;1
Number Crunchers;5;1;.833;2;0;4
Lucky Pennies;5;1;.833;2;0;3
Amuni!;4;2;.667;2;0;1
Gruppo di Grappa;4;2;.667;2;0
Il Pallino;4;2;.667;1;1;2
Know Your Roll;3;3;.500;1;1
Rolling Stones;3;3;.500;1;1;2
Dudes & Divas;3;3;.500;1;1
Amigos Buenos;3;3;.500;1;1;1
Felici Amici;2;4;.333;1;1
The Eight Balls;2;4;.333;1;1
Main Street Patty’s;2;4;.333;0;2;2
Bocce Familia;1;5;.167;0;2
Bocculists;1;5;.167;0;2
Pallino Grigio;0;6;.000;0;2
Farmers Market
Team;GW;GL;Avg.;MW;ML;Casinos
21 Free Agents;6;3;.667;3;0;1
Belle Donne;6;3;.667;2;1;1
Hone Palino;5;4;.556;2;1;1
The Farmers;5;4;.556;1;2
Wall Bangers;4;5;.444;1;2;2
The New Chargers;1;8;.111;0;3;3