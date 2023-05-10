With games won (GW) and lost (GL), winning percentage, and matches won (MW) and lost ML)
Monday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Chewbocce;2;0;1.000;1;0
Dirty Dozen;2;0;1.000;1;0
No Balls To The Wall;2;0;1.000;1;0
DeBoccery;2;0;1.000;1;0
Tainter Street Beetles;1;0;1.000;0;0;1
Ball Y’all;1;0;1.000;0;0;1
Bocce Law;1;1;.500;0;0
Parriott Motors Rollers;1;1;.500;0;0
The Big LeBocce;1;1;.500;0;0
Casino Zombies;1;1;.500;0;0
People are also reading…
Viva Bocce;0;0;.000;0;0
Stop, Drop & Roll;0;2;.000;0;1;1
Pain Killers;0;2;.000;0;1
Dusty Balls;0;2;.000;0;1;1
Cut Throat Rollers;0;1;.000;0;0
Bocce Mamas;0;1;.000;0;0
2023 Free Agents;0;2;.000;0;2
Thursday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Paisans;3;0;1.000;1;0
Balls On Ya;3;0;1.000;1;0
Hone Dogs;2;1;.667;1;0
99 Problems, Bocce Ain’t One;2;1;.667;1;0
As Good As It Gets;2;1;.667;1;0
Joanie Loves Bocce;2;1;.667;1;0
Four Play;2;1;.667;1;0
Nesty Emptors;2;1;.667;1;0
The Deboccerists;1;2;.333;0;1
Hi Ballers;1;2;.333;0;1
Pallino Noir;1;2;.333;0;1
Tipsy Moonshiners;1;2;.333;0;1
Bocce Be Crazy;1;2;.333;0;1
FITNV;1;2;.333;0;1
Casino Cowboys;0;3;.000;0;1
Vino Pallino;0;0;.000;0;0
Sand Crabs;0;3;.000;0;1
Farmers Market
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
21 Free Agents;2;1;.667;1;0
Hone Palino;2;1;.667;1;0
Wall Bangers;1;2;.333;0;1
Belle Donne;2;1;.667;1;0
The New Chargers;1;2;.333;0;1
The Farmers;1;1;.500;0;1