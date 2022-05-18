St. Helena Parks and Recreation Bocce Standings

With games won (GW) and lost (GL), winning percentage, and matches won (MW) and lost ML)
Monday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
No Balls To The Wall;5;1;.833;2;0
Tainter Street Beetles;5;1;.833;2;0
Viva Bocce;5;1;.833;2;0
Chewbocce;4;2;.667;2;0
Bocce Law;4;2;.667;2;0
Stop, Drop & Roll;4;2;.667;1;1
DeBoccery;4;2;.667;1;1
Parriott Motors Rollers;3;3;.500;1;1
Ball Y'all;3;3;.500;1;1
Pain Killers;3;3;.500;1;1
Cut Throat Rollers;2;4;.333;1;1
Dirty Dozen;2;4;.333;0;2
People are also reading…
The Big LeBocce;2;4;.333;0;2
Dusty Balls;1;5;.167;0;2
Casino Zombies;1;5;.167;0;2
Bocce Mamas;0;6;.000;0;2
Tuesday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Olive Oilers;3;0;1.000;1;0
Balls Deep;3;0;1.000;1;0
Lucky Seven;3;0;1.000;1;0
Grapestompers;2;1;.667;1;0
Oilers;2;1;.667;1;0
Proven-nots;2;1;.667;1;0
Rolling in the Deep;2;1;.667;1;0
Grappa Girls;2;1;.667;1;0
Rigatoni;1;2;.333;0;1
Voodoo Rangers;1;2;.333;0;1
Pallinos;1;2;.333;0;1
Sharpshooters;1;2;.333;0;1
Modern Family;1;2;.333;0;1
The Misfits;0;3;.000;0;1
Bada Bings;0;3;.000;0;1
Andiamo;0;3;.000;0;1
Wednesday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Farmi-Obi-Denti;3;0;1.000;1;0
Las Boccelistas;3;0;1.000;1;0
Nesty Emptors;3;0;1.000;1;0
On the Mark;3;0;1.000;1;0
Kiss My Palino;2;1;.667;1;0
Ball-Rollo;2;1;.667;1;0
Niagara Balls;2;1;.667;1;0
Small Vineyard;2;1;.667;1;0
Fog Dogs;1;2;.333;0;1
Poppis Paisanos;1;2;.333;0;1
Off the Wall;1;2;.333;0;1
Free Agents;1;2;.333;0;1
Bocce Blues;0;3;.000;0;1
I Vicini;0;3;.000;0;1
La Dolce Vita;0;3;.000;0;1
Quattro Stupidos;0;3;.000;0;1
Thursday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Paisans;6;0;1.000;2;0
Hone Dogs;5;1;.833;2;0
Hi Ballers;5;1;.833;2;0
Casino Cowboys;4;2;.667;2;0
As Good As It Gets;4;2;.667;2;0
Four Play;4;2;.667;1;1
Balls On Ya;3;3;.500;1;1
Vino Pallino;3;3;.500;1;1
Sand Crabs;3;3;.500;1;1
Pallino Noir;3;3;.500;1;1
Holy Rollers;2;4;.333;1;1
Boccismo;2;4;.333;0;2
99 Problems, Bocce Ain’t One;2;4;.333;0;2
Bocce Be Crazy;1;5;.167;0;2
Tipsy Moonshiners;1;5;.167;0;2
Joanie Loves Bocce;0;6;.000;0;2
Friday Night
Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL
Number Crunchers;5;1;.833;2;0
Eudemonia;5;1;.833;2;0
Rolling Stones;4;2;.667;1;1
Il Pallino;4;2;.667;1;1
Dudes & Divas;2;1;.667;1;0
Bocculists;4;2;.667;1;1
Amuni!;4;2;.667;1;1
Know Your Roll;4;2;.667;1;1
Lucky Pennies;3;3;.500;1;1
Boccesimo;3;3;.500;1;1
Felici Amici;2;4;.333;1;1
Amigos Buenos;2;4;.333;1;1
Gruppo di Grappa;2;4;.333;1;1
The Eight Balls;1;5;.167;0;2
Main Street Patty's;0;3;.000;0;1
Pallino Grigio;0;6;.000;0;2
Farmers Market
Team;W;L;Avg.;W;L
The New Chargers;5;1;.833;2;0
Hone Palino;4;2;.667;2;0
21 Free Agents;4;2;.667;1;1
Belle Donne;3;3;.500;1;1
Wall Bangers;2;4;.333;0;2
22 Free Agents;0;6;.000;0;2