St. Helena Parks and Recreation Bocce Standings

Bocce Standings

Bocce Standings

With games won (GW) and lost (GL), winning percentage, and matches won (MW) and lost ML)

Monday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

No Balls To The Wall;5;1;.833;2;0

Tainter Street Beetles;5;1;.833;2;0

Viva Bocce;5;1;.833;2;0

Chewbocce;4;2;.667;2;0

Bocce Law;4;2;.667;2;0

Stop, Drop & Roll;4;2;.667;1;1

DeBoccery;4;2;.667;1;1

Parriott Motors Rollers;3;3;.500;1;1

Ball Y'all;3;3;.500;1;1

Pain Killers;3;3;.500;1;1

Cut Throat Rollers;2;4;.333;1;1

Dirty Dozen;2;4;.333;0;2

The Big LeBocce;2;4;.333;0;2

Dusty Balls;1;5;.167;0;2

Casino Zombies;1;5;.167;0;2

Bocce Mamas;0;6;.000;0;2

Tuesday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Olive Oilers;3;0;1.000;1;0

Balls Deep;3;0;1.000;1;0

Lucky Seven;3;0;1.000;1;0

Grapestompers;2;1;.667;1;0

Oilers;2;1;.667;1;0

Proven-nots;2;1;.667;1;0

Rolling in the Deep;2;1;.667;1;0

Grappa Girls;2;1;.667;1;0

Rigatoni;1;2;.333;0;1

Voodoo Rangers;1;2;.333;0;1

Pallinos;1;2;.333;0;1

Sharpshooters;1;2;.333;0;1

Modern Family;1;2;.333;0;1

The Misfits;0;3;.000;0;1

Bada Bings;0;3;.000;0;1

Andiamo;0;3;.000;0;1

Wednesday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Farmi-Obi-Denti;3;0;1.000;1;0

Las Boccelistas;3;0;1.000;1;0

Nesty Emptors;3;0;1.000;1;0

On the Mark;3;0;1.000;1;0

Kiss My Palino;2;1;.667;1;0

Ball-Rollo;2;1;.667;1;0

Niagara Balls;2;1;.667;1;0

Small Vineyard;2;1;.667;1;0

Fog Dogs;1;2;.333;0;1

Poppis Paisanos;1;2;.333;0;1

Off the Wall;1;2;.333;0;1

Free Agents;1;2;.333;0;1

Bocce Blues;0;3;.000;0;1

I Vicini;0;3;.000;0;1

La Dolce Vita;0;3;.000;0;1

Quattro Stupidos;0;3;.000;0;1

Thursday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Paisans;6;0;1.000;2;0

Hone Dogs;5;1;.833;2;0

Hi Ballers;5;1;.833;2;0

Casino Cowboys;4;2;.667;2;0

As Good As It Gets;4;2;.667;2;0

Four Play;4;2;.667;1;1

Balls On Ya;3;3;.500;1;1

Vino Pallino;3;3;.500;1;1

Sand Crabs;3;3;.500;1;1

Pallino Noir;3;3;.500;1;1

Holy Rollers;2;4;.333;1;1

Boccismo;2;4;.333;0;2

99 Problems, Bocce Ain’t One;2;4;.333;0;2

Bocce Be Crazy;1;5;.167;0;2

Tipsy Moonshiners;1;5;.167;0;2

Joanie Loves Bocce;0;6;.000;0;2

Friday Night

Team;GW;GL;Ave.;GW;GL

Number Crunchers;5;1;.833;2;0

Eudemonia;5;1;.833;2;0

Rolling Stones;4;2;.667;1;1

Il Pallino;4;2;.667;1;1

Dudes & Divas;2;1;.667;1;0

Bocculists;4;2;.667;1;1

Amuni!;4;2;.667;1;1

Know Your Roll;4;2;.667;1;1

Lucky Pennies;3;3;.500;1;1

Boccesimo;3;3;.500;1;1

Felici Amici;2;4;.333;1;1

Amigos Buenos;2;4;.333;1;1

Gruppo di Grappa;2;4;.333;1;1

The Eight Balls;1;5;.167;0;2

Main Street Patty's;0;3;.000;0;1

Pallino Grigio;0;6;.000;0;2

Farmers Market

Team;W;L;Avg.;W;L

The New Chargers;5;1;.833;2;0

Hone Palino;4;2;.667;2;0

21 Free Agents;4;2;.667;1;1

Belle Donne;3;3;.500;1;1

Wall Bangers;2;4;.333;0;2

22 Free Agents;0;6;.000;0;2

