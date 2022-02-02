St. Helena Prep Basketball: Saints knock off Knights with 1st full boys team

The St. Helena High boys basketball team held off visiting Kelseyville, 56-52, on Monday night in North Central League I action.

The Saints (7-8, 4-4 NCL I) were clinging to a 49-46 lead with two minutes left when Will Meyer sank two 3-pointers in quick succession to provide the cushion they needed to prevail.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

After beating Clear Lake 62-49 at home on Jan. 19 to snap a four-game skid, St. Helena picked up a 60-51 victory at winless Lower Lake two days later before getting stunned 62-59 at Clear Lake two days after that.

“It was great to bounce back after a close loss at Clear Lake on Saturday,” Saints head coach Jim Gamble said. “The kids were focused and played hard the entire game. It was also great to have our full roster together for the first time this entire season.”

Meyer and Knight led St. Helena with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Also scoring for the Saints were Cal Lehman (8 points), Harrison Ronayne (6), Charlie Carpy (4), Greyson Ittig (4), Micah Marquez (2) and Wynton Meyer (2). Also playing well for the Saints were Ethan Drumm and Josh Johnson.

After a sluggish first two quarters, St. Helena trailed 34-24 at the half. In the third quarter the Saints found their rhythm and outscored the Knights, 18-8, getting 6 points apiece from Knight and Will Meyer.

The Saints were to travel to Cloverdale on Wednesday night to play the Eagles (19-0, 9-0 NCL I), the No. 1 Division 5 team in the North Coast Section and state.

St. Helena went into the game ranked 10th in the NCS in Division 5, so it would have made the 16-team Division 5 playoffs if the season were to have ended at that point. But the Saints had five games left.

"That ranking is likely to change, possibly dramatically, as the slew of postponed games are made up this week and next," Gamble said. "We'll have to see where we stand when the dust settles."

Varsity Girls

Kelseyville 58, St. Helena 15

The Knights, winless on the season going into Monday night’s home game against St. Helena, appeared to be the Saints’ best chance at breaking their seven-season losing streak in league.

But Kelseyville (1-11, 1-4 NCL I) saw Larue Furlani outscore St. Helena (2-13, 0-7 NCL I) by herself with a 23-point night, according to the Lake County Record-Bee.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.