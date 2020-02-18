The St. Helena High varsity girls basketball team closed out its season on Thursday with a tough 73-24 loss to visiting Kelseyville on the Saints’ Senior Night.
While it was another difficult result for the girls, who finished the season at 2-23 overall and 0-14 in the North Central League I, none of that truly mattered on Thursday. The Saints played loose and carefree, looking to simply have fun and make the most of their last game together as a team.
Kelseyville (10-16, 8-6 NCL I) was simply taller, faster and wielded a bit more talent. But at this point in the season, the Saints were focused on more than just on-court results.
“I don’t think wins have ever been important to us because we usually don’t get a lot, but I think we just learned how to have fun with it and just enjoy the moment and try to get better every game,” said senior Gabi Vega. “Even if we lost, we’d still play until the buzzer. We just tried to have fun with it. We didn’t keep track of the losses; we’ve never been a team like that. We just play, it ends up how it ends up, and you learn and you go to the next one.”
For Vega and fellow senior Marylu Avina, Thursday served as their goodbyes to the Saints, although the emotion of Senior Night didn’t fully set in until game day.
“Well, it’s something we knew was coming since our freshman year, and then even after our last game on Tuesday I was like, ‘OK, whatever, Senior Night is on Thursday,’” Avina said postgame with an armful of flowers and candy. “And then today, on the way here, I was like, ‘Oh, now it’s here.’ I did not expect to be emotional, like I’m not an emotional person, but it got to me.”
The duo was recognized during a brief ceremony pregame.
Adding to the emotion of the evening was the absence of second-year head coach Darol Smith, 85, who had stepped away several weeks before because of health issues.
“He has a great mind. He really knows the game,” said head JV coach and interim varsity head coach Jessica McCornack. “I learned a lot from him this year. He knows his X’s and O’s and I was thankful for that time under him and I look forward to working with him in the future. He’s always welcome to come and help. I mean, we’ve got to invite people in in order to be successful and he knows the game of basketball, so it was great to work with him this year.”
This was the second straight season Smith had been unable to finish the year due to health issues. St. Helena High Athletic Director Tom Hoppe told the Star before the game that Smith had formally resigned and that he would not be back to coach the Saints next winter.
Vega echoed McCornack’s thoughts postgame, talking about what it was like to be coached by Smith, who had been a part of the girls basketball program for the past three seasons and has spent decades coaching basketball in Northern California.
“He knows the game. Like, it’s his life,” she said. “Just having him explain things, it really made you understand. He also believed in us and he pushed us more to just keep going, and that was definitely helpful.”
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s a hard goodbye.”
Smith said in a phone call with the Star on Monday that he enjoyed his time teaching the game to Vega and Avina.
“They were both four-year players and always played hard,” he said. “It was fun to coach them.”
Against the Knights on Thursday, Vega led the team with 10 points while Avina had 2.
The Saints actually led 2-0 to open the game but Kelseyville quickly jumped ahead 5-2 and never looked back. The Knights led 24-6 after one and then 40-14 by halftime.
Even as the deficit ballooned in the second half, the Saints never let up. Players dove for loose balls, contested every shot, and never let the crooked score affect them.
They’ve had to grow some thick skin over the last several years.
“We didn’t have an easy season, but we also didn’t have an easy four years,” Avina said. “I feel like our team has gone through the most change out of everyone, with like three different coaches and we struggled with numbers. I remember we had a few games that were like 2 against 5, 4 against 4. Yeah, it’s been rough.
“But the fact that we can adjust to that and still show up, I think that showed a lot because it was tough.”
Looking forward, McCornack said she saw good improvement from individuals within the program this season and looks to build on that in the coming years. With only two seniors graduating from the varsity team, many younger players are expected back next fall.
“The girls work hard and they’re enthusiastic,” McCornack said. “They continue to try and there are things that we’re working on individually, you know, post players working on their post moves and other players working on that non-verbal communication on the court. So there are individual goals and things that we’ve continued to work on other than just winning and we’ve seen all the girls grow this year, which is a goal for the coaches.”
“I’m hoping to see a change in the program overall in the future, get some more league wins and be more competitive with the other teams.”