St. Helena Prep Report: Baseball blanks Healdsburg 6-0 behind complete game from Granados

The St. Helena varsity baseball team snapped its three-game losing streak on the road Tuesday, beating Healdsburg 6-0 behind a complete-game shutout from starter Caleb Granados.
Granados (2-0) struck out 11 and allowed just 3 hits and 3 walks on 100 pitches in his 7 innings of work.
Offensively, the Saints (2-3) struck early and often. They scored twice in the first inning and added single runs in each of the second and third innings before plating 2 more in the fifth. They committed 2 errors in the game, but those proved to be insignificant.
Leading St. Helena at the plate were Caleb Jeske (2 for 3, double, RBI), Jonathan Gamble (2 for 4, run scored), Stacy Nelson (1 for 4, run scored), Brent Isdahl (1 for 2, 2 runs scored, 2 walks), Sam Coltrin (2 for 3, run scored, walk), Granados (1 for 4, double, RBI), Liam Gilson (1 for 3, run scored) and Jasper Henry (RBI, walk).
Next up, the Saints will travel to Crockett for a matchup with John Swett on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Justin-Siena 6, St. Helena 0 (Saturday)
The Saints were unable to figure out Braves starter Nolan Dunkle on Saturday.
The senior went the distance for Justin-Siena (4-2), striking out 9 and allowing only 2 hits with 3 walks to the Saints. Those two hits came courtesy of Stacy Nelson (1 for 3) and Brent Isdahl (1 for 1, 2 walks).
Justin-Siena broke things open with a 3-run fourth inning and capped off the game with 2 runs in the sixth. St. Helena also committed 4 errors.
Nelson (0-3) had a solid game on the mound, but took another hard-luck loss. He went 5 innings with 7 strikeouts and allowed 4 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits with a walk. Granados went the last inning, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs with a strikeout.
Napa 7, St. Helena 6 (8 innings, Friday)
The Saints suffered a walk-off loss at Napa on Friday.
After St. Helena took a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth, the Grizzlies (3-0) opened the bottom of the frame with four straight singles, the last scoring the tying and go-ahead runs for the win.
Of the game’s 13 runs, eight were scored from the seventh inning on. St. Helena scored three in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, but Napa rallied for two in the bottom of the inning to send the game to extras.
Sam Coltrin went 1 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Jonathan Gamble went 2 for 5 with a run scored, Caleb Jeske was 1 for 3 with a double, 2 walks and a run scored, and Nelson went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Nelson took the loss on the mound, giving up 5 hits and 4 runs (2 earned) with 2 strikeouts in an inning of work. He relieved Liam Gilson, who went 3 innings and allowed 4 hits and 2 runs with a strikeout. Granados, the Saints’ starter, gave up 3 hits with 1 unearned run and a walk in 3 innings of work.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 16, Rio Vista 6 (6 innings)
The Saints moved to 2-1-1 on the season with another mercy-rule win on Tuesday.
The top five batters of the Saints’ lineup knocked in 12 of the team’s 13 RBIs. Those leading contributions came from Sofia Cupp (2 for 3, triple, 3 RBIs, 4 runs scored, 2 walks), Ellie Blakeley (2 for 4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, run scored), Carter Dahline (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run scored), Mia Wagner (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs), Linnea Cupp (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 3 runs scored), Gabi Vega Zepeda (3 for 4, triple, RBI, 3 runs scored) and Aribella Farrell (2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 2 walks).
In the circle, Dahline went the first 4 1/3 innings, allowing 5 hits and run while striking out 4 and walking 1. Farrell went the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs while striking out 4 and walking 3.
The Saints led 6-0 through the first 2 innings before Rio Vista plated 5 runs in the top of the third. St. Helena responded with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning and then created more separation by scoring 5 more in the fifth. They ended the game with a solo run in the sixth.
Next up, the Saints host Healdsburg on Thursday at 6 p.m.
St. Helena 5, Piedmont 5 (8 innings, Friday)
The Saints and the Highlanders played to a tie on Friday. Both teams scored runs in the eighth inning to keep the score knotted, but the game could not continue further because Piedmont’s field doesn’t have lights.
Piedmont led 4-1 after 3 innings, but the Saints tied things up by scoring 2 runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Dahline started in the circle for the Saints and went 3 innings, giving up 7 hits and 3 runs (2 earned) while striking out 3. Farrell went the final 5 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs while striking out 8 and walking 1.
Farrell also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Dahline was 1 for 4 with an RBI, Marylu Avina 1 for 4 with an RBI, Alexandra Hill 1 for 3 with a run scored, and Linnea Cupp 1 for 3.
Club Mountain Biking
Thunderbirds perform well at first meet
The St. Helena Thunderbirds turned in some strong performances in their first meet of the season in Redding.
Junior George Cutting had the best finish of the day, placing fourth in the Junior Varsity Boys Gold division with a time of 58 minutes, 36.98 seconds. Junior Brandon Forgie made the jump to elite Varsity Boys division, finished 18th in his race with a time of 1:18:48.19.
Alice Wrede finished 11th in her first race in the Freshman Girls category.
Other results are as follows:
Henrik Wrede (So.), 16th in Sophomore Boys Blue, 42:51.31
Karl Gerdes (Sr.), 26th in JV Boys Gold, 1:05:14.20
Liam Milliken (Sr.), 28th in JV Boys Blue, 1:08:15.04
Keaton Smith (Fr.), 23rd in Freshman Boys Gold, 46:55.50
Emmet Bowen (Jr.) 35th in JV Boys Gold, 1:08:49.94
Will Garrett (Jr.), 37th in JV Boys Blue, 1:10:25.06
Damon Lord (So.), 26th in Sophomore Boys Blue, 45:49.91
Tyler Grimes (So.), 27th Sophomore Boys Gold, 45:46.37
Will Grace (Sr.), 46th in JV Boys Gold, 1:47:07.46
Nicholas Wolf (So.), 34th in Sophomore Boys Blue, 48:22.20
Luca Bucher (Jr.), DNF in JV Boys Gold