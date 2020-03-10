St. Helena Prep Report: Baseball blanks Healdsburg 6-0 behind complete game from Granados

Justin-Siena broke things open with a 3-run fourth inning and capped off the game with 2 runs in the sixth. St. Helena also committed 4 errors.

Nelson (0-3) had a solid game on the mound, but took another hard-luck loss. He went 5 innings with 7 strikeouts and allowed 4 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits with a walk. Granados went the last inning, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs with a strikeout.

Napa 7, St. Helena 6 (8 innings, Friday)

The Saints suffered a walk-off loss at Napa on Friday.

After St. Helena took a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth, the Grizzlies (3-0) opened the bottom of the frame with four straight singles, the last scoring the tying and go-ahead runs for the win.

Of the game’s 13 runs, eight were scored from the seventh inning on. St. Helena scored three in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, but Napa rallied for two in the bottom of the inning to send the game to extras.

Sam Coltrin went 1 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs. Jonathan Gamble went 2 for 5 with a run scored, Caleb Jeske was 1 for 3 with a double, 2 walks and a run scored, and Nelson went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.