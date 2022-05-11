St. Helena Prep Report: Boys win league track title, girls are 3rd

The Coastal Mountain Conference Championships for track and field were held last Saturday at St. Helena High, where the hosts won the North Central League I boys title and the girls were third while breaking their own school record in the 4x100 relay.

The NCL I and NCL II teams competed side by side, but they qualified separately for this Saturday’s North Coast Section Class A Championship at Montgomery High in Santa Rosa.

Eva Bowen, Lily Desmond, Eva Williams and Mia Hernandez broke the SHHS standard in the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.47 seconds.

In the 100 meters, Hernandez (13.01) and Desmond (13.02) placed 1-2, while the 200 meters saw Hernandez (personal record 26.74), Bowen (season best 26.94) and Desmond (PR 27.46) sweep the top three places.

Bowen won the 400 meters (1:01.33), with Karla Heredia (PR 1:09.09) taking fifth. In the 800, Williams (PR 2:30.27) was third and Loma Henry (PR 2:50.69) was sixth.

Henry was third in the 1600 (PR 6:11.92), and Bowen, Williams, Heredia and Henry took third in the 4x400 relay (4:54.82).

For the boys, Clayton Crean, Charlie Carpy, Keaton Smith and Sam Raunegger took first place in the 4x100 relay (45.18).

Crean also won the 100 meters (PR 11.21 seconds) and 200 meters (PR 23.60). Raunegger was second in the 200 (PR 24.45) and Smith (PR) was fifth (24.68).

The 400 meters saw Andrew Velasco (PR 54.07) place first, Andrew Rayner take third (55.27), Brandon Diaz (PR 55.99) fourth and Leo Rodriguez (PR 57.42) sixth.

In the 800, Cleo McClain placed first (2:09.03), Velasco second (2:13.07), Rayner fourth (2:15.87), Juan Garcia (PR 2:18.03) fifth and Diaz (PR 2:21.05) sixth.

The 1600 meters saw McClain (4:42.85) and Garcia (PR 5:08.94) place 1-2.

Carpy won the 300 hurdles (PR 44.92) and was second in the 110 hurdles (PR 16.61), while Raunegger was third in the latter (17.38).

Velasco, Rayner, Smith and Diaz won the 4x400 relay (3:48.02).

Boys Golf

By virtue of their North Central League I crown, the Saints qualified as a team for this past Monday’s 18-hole North Coast Section Division 2 Tournament at Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa.

The top 18 individuals qualified for this Monday’s Division 1 Tournament at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch. The Division 1 qualifiers all shot between 71 and 76.

St. Helena was led by Rehn Bothof and Micah Meraz Ha with 89s, while Ethan Drumm carded a 93, Miles Dunham a 95, and Jonah Anders a 101.

Varsity Baseball

in Friday’s 13-9 NCL I road win over Kelseyville, the Saints scored 11 runs in the second inning and led 13-0 after the top of the third before holding off the Knights.

Micah Marquez (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run scored), Harrison Ronayne (2 for 5, home run, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, Spencer Printz (2 for 4, double, RBI, walk, run scored) and Jasper Henry (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, walk, 3 runs scored) led St. Helena’s 11-hit attack.

Also contributing were Miles Harvey (1 for 2, double, walk, 2 RBIs), Thomas Herdell (1 for 3, walk, run scored), Orlando Segura (walk, 2 runs scored) and Josh Johnson (run scored).

The second-place Saints (13-7, 10-1 NCL I) were to host first-place Middletown (13-10, 12-1 NCL I) on Tuesday, but inclement weather pushed the game back to Wednesday. They will visit third-place Fort Bragg on Friday to close the regular season.

Varsity Softball

Tahlia Smith pitched the first five innings in Friday’s 9-0 blanking of NCL I host Kelseyville, allowing 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out 11. The freshman also went 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI, walk, 4 stolen bases and 3 runs scored to help her cause.

Aribella Farrell, who pitched two innings of hitless relief with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks, went 1 for 4 with an RBI and 2 runs scored at the plate.

Skylar Fruetal (1 for 4, double, 3 RBIs) and freshman Caelyn Farrell (1 for 2, hit by pitch) – a JV player making her varsity debut because the varsity was shorthanded – rounded out the hitters. Sofia Cupp (hit by pitch, RBI, run scored), Blythe Brakesman (walk, run scored), Andrea Tobon (run scored) and Alexandra Hill (run scored) also contributed.

The second-place Saints (14-6, 10-1 NCL I) had Tuesday’s home game against Middletown pushed back to Wednesday night because of inclement weather, and will visit first-place Fort Bragg for a doubleheader on Friday.

