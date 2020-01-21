Colin Darrall hit a 3-pointer with 1 second left on the clock to lift the St. Helena High varsity boys basketball team past Willits on the road Friday night, 47-44, for its first North Central League I win of the season.
Neither team ever had a lead of more the 6 points in the see-saw game. The Saints led 32-30 at the start of the fourth quarter, but neither team could pull away until the final horn.
The score was tied 44-44 with 20 seconds left when St. Helena got a stop on defense and possession of the ball. The Saints missed a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining. However, George Cutting tapped the rebound out and, after a couple of quick passes, it ended up in Darrall’s hands. The senior created a little separation off the dribble and shot a contested, deep trey. The buzzer sounded while the ball was in flight, it swished through the net, and the celebration was on.
“It’s always great for the kids to battle their hearts out and then be rewarded with an exciting finish,” St. Helena head coach Jim Gamble said. “It’s a game they’ll remember for a long time.”
Darrall led the Saints with 24 points and added 3 rebounds, 4 steals and an assist. Also playing well for St. Helena were Jonathan Gamble (11 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocked shots), Cutting (6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 blocked shot), Caleb Jeske (7 rebounds, 2 assists), Mason Marquez (2 points, 5 rebounds), Jake Mendes (2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal), Jawad Muhammad (2 points, 1 rebound) and Caleb Granados (2 rebounds, 1 assist).
St. Helena, which improved to 7-8 overall and 1-4 in league play, traveled to Lower Lake on Tuesday; results were not available at press time. St. Helena will host three opponents in the next 10 days – Kelseyville on Friday, Clear Lake on Monday and Fort Bragg on Jan. 31.
Prep Wrestling
With St. Helena bringing back wrestling after a two-year hiatus, it seemed only fitting to battle former Superior California Athletic League rival Justin-Siena for the Vine Cup again.
The programs did that Thursday in Napa, where one of the Braves’ deepest teams in years pinned a 46-27 loss on St. Helena.
You have free articles remaining.
Daniel Martinez (195 pounds) and Quinn Randall-Darter (285) pinned their opponents in the first period and Kevin Argueta (160) pinned his in the second period to lead St. Helena. Also picking up points for the Saints were Sebastiano Sainato (182) with a 9-8 decision, and Thomas Herdell (120) with a forfeit win.
“It was great to see St. Helena back on the mat tonight,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci, who is assisted by Jesse Ward. “As coaches that took over a program that was on the brink of collapse (ourselves), we have much respect for (Saints) coach Steve Solis for crusading for the kids to bring it back. Wrestling matters. Their boys are tough and are in a terrific position to help St. Helena’s storied program rise up once again.”
Also for St. Helena, Gino Hanna (113) fell 14-1, and Jake Salling (138), Juan Flores (145) and Sebastian Gallegos (220) lost by pin.
“We came up short this year, but can't wait until next year,” Solis said.
JV Boys Basketball
Maybe the Saints just wanted to make it exciting for the Willits fans Friday night.
After going into the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead, and still leading by 7 with a minute left, St. Helena went cold from the free-throw line and ended up winning a 48-47 nailbiter. The Saints were 1 of 10 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Scoring for St. Helena were Henry Dixon (11 points), Cal Lehman (9), Miles Harvey (8), Harrison Ronayne (8), Charlie Knight (6), Emrys Davies (4) and Ethan Drumm (2).