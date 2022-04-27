St. Helena Prep Report: Golfers catch fire, stay in first place

The St. Helena High golf team played what coach Doug Pike called its “best round in years” as it won a Coastal Mountain Conference South 18-hole tournament on April 21 at Sugarloaf Golf Course in Santa Rosa.

All four scoring Saints broke 80 with a team score of 303. Micah Meraz-Ha was the overall medalist with a 73, while Rehn Bothof shot a 75, Jonah Anders a 76, and Miles Dunham a 79.

“Micah and the rest of the Saints played steady golf in cold and sometimes wet conditions,” Pike noted.

Also playing well but not figuring into the team score were Andrew Hileman (89) and Piper Pike (94).

St. Helena improved to 28-2, while second-place Middletown, which was second with a 316, is now 26-4. Technology was third with a 385. Credo, Kelseyville and Victory Christian didn’t have the minimum four golfers needed to score as a team.

The last two CMC South tournaments are Thursday at Windsor Golf Club and May 3 at Valley of the Moon Golf Club in Santa Rosa. The Saints need to beat Middletown in one of them to clinch the title. If the Mustangs win both, a sudden-death tiebreaker after Tuesday’s round will decide it. The league’s individual champion will return to Valley of the Moon with at-large qualifiers on May 9 for the North Coast Section Division 2 Tournament, where individuals can also qualify for the May 16 Division 1 Tournament at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.

Tennis

The Saints improved to 5-0 in CMC play with a 3-2 win at Middletown on April 15 and a 5-0 win at Cloverdale on April 22.

At Middletown, junior Ewan Oliver won 6-2, 6-1 over Paige Astley at No. 1 singles and freshman Peter Oliver prevailed 6-4, 6-2 over Nathan Corsetti at No. 2, while junior Charlie Knight fell 7-6, 6-4 to Middletown’s Andrew Mikel at No. 3.

At No. 1 doubles, seniors Loren Maher and Vinny Altemus fell 7-5, 6-4 to Lara Patterson and Nadav Dicovski. But senior Robert Przybylinski and sophomore Tommy Baxter clinched the overall win with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Vinnie Hernandez and Reese Caldwell.

It was all Saints last Friday at Cloverdale, as Ewan Oliver held off Alexis Leyva, 6-0, 7-6, Peter Oliver rolled past Citlaly Lopez, 6-0, 6-1, and senior Audie Novak trounced Seth Daunch, 6-0, 6-2.

At No. 1 doubles, it was Knight and freshman Gan Dunnington over Marissa Arreguin and Lizet Barrera, 6-0, 6-2, and Baxter and sophomore Everett Goldfarb over Miriam Pulido and Edgar Arellano, 6-2, 6-3.

St. Helena was to host Kelseyville in its final regular-season match on Tuesday before trying to defend its league title of 2019 — the last year the league was able to offer the sport because of the pandemic — on Friday.

“I’m just excited for the team to experience the CMC’s and engage in a friendly yet competitive tournament. It’s a fun, stimulating tennis atmosphere,” Saints coach Chris Cheng said. “Only two players on our current team have played in the CMC’s, when they were freshmen — Loren and Audie, who were girls doubles finalists.”

Track and Field

Andrew Velasco won the boys 400 meters in 54.9 seconds and fellow sophomore Andrew Rayner was third (57.9) to highlight St. Helena’s day in a CMC meet on April 20 at Cloverdale.

The Saints also fared well in the boys 200 meters, as sophomore Sam Raunegger placed second (26.0) and Velasco third (26.2). Raunegger was eighth in the 100 meters (12.4).

In the boys long jump, sophomores Lukas Jeworowski (14 feet, 4 inches) and Gio Flamson (11-10) both notched personal records in placing seventh and 12th.

The boys 800 meters saw junior Juan Garcia place fifth (2:27.3). In the 1600 meters, sophomore Hugo Sanchez was 10th (6:19.0).

In the boys frosh-soph 800, Sanchez (2:57.6) and Flamson (3:00.0) placed 1-2, and Jeworowski was second in the 200 (PR 28.4).

The Saints were to host Lower Lake at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Softball

St. Helena shut out Cloverdale on the road Tuesday, 6-0, to remain undefeated in North Central League I action, led by Aribella Farrell. The junior won a pitchers duel over Charlotte Burchett and went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and 2 RBIs against the freshman.

Farrell piled up a season-high 14 strikeouts while allowing just 3 hits and 3 walks and hitting a batter. Burchett had a 5-hitter with 10 strikeouts, 4 walks, a hit batter and 2 earned runs for the fourth-place Eagles (6-4 NCL I).

The Saints' other three hits came from Sofia Cupp (2 for 3, walk, 3 runs scored) and Skylar Fruetal (1 for 4, RBI). Alexandra Hill was hit by a pitch and drove in a run, and Linnea Cupp, Tahlia Smith and Blythe Brakesman each drew a walk.

St. Helena (11-5, 7-0 NCL I) was to host Lower Lake on Wednesday before entertaining Clear Lake, which has given the Saints their toughest league test yet in a 5-2 loss, at 4 p.m. Friday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.